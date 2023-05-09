A Broadway actor has joined the chorus of voices around Bud Light’s Dylan Mulvaney ‘controversy’ after dubbing the beer “painfully gay” in a satirical song addressing recent anti-trans backlash against the brand.

The Book of Mormon star PJ Adzima, who is currently playing Elder McKinley in the hit show on Broadway, shared the hilarious ditty on Instagram, making light of Bud Light’s unexpected ally status following its decision to use trans actor and influencer Mulvaney to advertise its beer.

The wildly disproportionate backlash to Mulvaney’s single social media post has seen bigots sent the beer manufacturers bomb threats, destroy shelves of beer and, in the case of one conservative dad, attempted to make their own own “100 per cent woke-free beer”.

With support for Mulvaney coming from Chicago gay bars, Whoopi Goldberg and brands such as Maybelline and Nike, Bud Light now has another backer in its corner in the form of Adzima.

The actor shared footage of himself performing the track, which was co-written by Emmy-nominated composer Eli Brolin and aptly named “Bud Light.”

“Bud Light. The liberal beer, so drink it if you’re cis or if you’re queer, baby,” the Girls5Eva actor sings while donning a Bud Light baseball cap and enjoying a can of the beverage on stage.

The song goes on: “So, drink it up like America guzzles the lies of the alt-right. Swallow it down like we swallow the terror that’s keepin’ us up at night.

“Bud Light, so painfully gay, now I’m gonna chug one for the LGBTQIA.”

Adzima ends the song by taking a swig and says: “I’m not sure I mentioned it, but Bud Light is gay.”

Bud Light brewer Anheuser-Busch has been at the centre of controversy since Mulvaney’s advert was shared on 1 April and the furore doesn’t seem to be dying down, with Mulvaney facing relentless transphobic hate.

Brendan Whitworth, the chief executive of Anheuser-Busch, addressed the backlash on 14 April, seemingly distancing the company from Mulvaney, saying Bud Light “never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people”.

Republican representative Marjorie Taylor Greene called the influencer “one of the biggest pedophiles in America today” in a now-removed podcast episode, while Republican musician Kid Rock posted a video of himself shooting at beer cans.

On 28 April, Mulvaney broke her silence, telling her followers: “I’ve always tried to love everyone. Even the people [who] make it really hard.

“I think it’s OK to be frustrated with someone or confused, but what I’m struggling to understand is the need to dehumanise and be cruel. I don’t think that’s right. Dehumanisation has never fixed anything in history.”