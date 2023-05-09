Holly Johnson announces tour celebrating 40 years of Frankie Goes to Hollywood

Frankie Goes to Hollywood’s Holly Johnson has announced a headline tour.

The frontman will celebrate 40 years since the group’s debut, performing solo hits and classic tracks from the band.

Fans can get their hands on tickets for the two headline concerts from 10am on 12 May via Ticketmaster.

Johnson will perform two dates, including a hometown show in Liverpool on 21 October at the Philharmonic Hall.

He’ll then take the show to London’s Palladium on 27 October, with the singer saying he’s “been working for months” on the solo show.

“All of a Sudden with a Boom Bang A Bang the Eurovision Song Contest asked Frankie to reform for a one-off exclusive performance at their Opening Ceremony, it’s all gone Ballistic ever since we said yes,” he added.

Their breakthrough debut “Relax” was one of the decade’s most successful and controversial singles.

It was famously banned by the BBC, who refused to play it due to the perceived sexual content.

The song went on to make history alongside their second single “Two Tribes” as both songs sat at chart positions number one and two simultaneously.

Frankie Goes to Hollywood recently reunited in their hometown of Liverpool, 36 years after their final performance.

They took to the stage during the Eurovision opening concert at Liverpool’s St George’s Plateau on Sunday (7 May) evening.

Their appearance saw diehard fans head to the city to see the trailblazing LGBTQ+ band reunite for the first time since 1987.

The band kept their Eurovision set short and sweet, playing only one song to an eagerly-awaiting crowd of 25,000 fans.

Not only that, they ditched their best known big hitters for “Welcome to the Pleasuredome”, leading to some disappointment among the crowd.

Fans can expect a bigger setlist during Johnson’s headline tour dates, and you can find out how to get tickets below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 10am on 12 May via Ticketmaster.

Ticket prices are confirmed to be: £82.50 / £55 / £47.50 / £37.50 / £25 plus booking fees.

21 October – Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

27 October – London Palladium