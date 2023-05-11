Apple has revealed its limited-edition watch face and band to mark Pride Month.

For 2023, the tech giant has released a new design that they say has been “inspired by the strength and beauty of the LGBTQ+ community.

The Pride Edition Sport Band from Apple will be available in-store from 24 May and online from 23 May.

The design for this year’s band – priced at $49 – and watch face features the colours of the inclusive pride flag in geometric shapes.

This includes light blue, pink and white as well as black and brown to represent Black and Latin and trans and non-binary individuals within the community.

Apple first included the inclusive Pride flag colours in its watch in 2021 and collaborated with Dominique Morgan, the first Black trans woman to sit on GLSEN’s national board, for the campaign.

Apple is also releasing a matching iOS wallpaper and iPhone background.

The colourful, interractive wallpaper moves when a user raises their wrist or unlocks their iPhone

The Pride Edition Sport Band is available in 41mm and 45mm sizes and is compatible with Apple Watch Series 3 and later.

This Pride Month they say they’re continuing their work with Equality Federation Institute, an advocacy accelerator that is building a network of state-based LGBTQ+ advocacy organisations in the US.

Plus GLSEN, an education organisation working to end discrimination, harassment, and bullying based on sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression.

Other organisations Apple supports include Encircle, Equality North Carolina, Equality Texas, Gender Spectrum, Human Rights Campaign, ILGA World, the National Center for Transgender Equality, PFLAG, SMYAL, and The Trevor Project.

Apple fans will be able to shop in-store and via apple.com or apple.com/uk.