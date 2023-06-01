Converse releases new colourful collection to celebrate Pride Month

Converse has released its Pride Month 2023 collection featuring apparel and footwear.

The ‘Proud to Be’ collection from Converse “celebrates those who are proud to be living in the power and joy of being themselves.”

The Pride collection is now available to shop at converse.com and converse.com/uk.

This year’s offering includes the Run Star Legacy CX Pride edition, with rainbow laces and soles, as well as the Converse Pride logo on the side of the high-tops.

There’s also the classic Chuck Taylor All Star shoe in a design using the inclusive Pride flag colours, the Chuck 70 Pride shoes, and the heeled Chuck 70 De Luxe shoes.

The collection features Pride editions of classic Converse silhouettes. (PinkNews)

The apparel offering includes three graphic t-shirts, with two featuring the Converse logo in a rainbow design.

Plus there’s also customisable options, with Converse fans having the option to create their own designs featuring your Pride flag as part of their ‘Pride by You’ range.

They’ve teamed up with LGBTQ+ artists and activists for the ‘Proud to Be’ campaign, including Big Freedia.

“I’m Proud to be Free… free to be me, free to be loud and proud, and free to love who we love,” she says.

After receiving backlash on their Pride collection announcement post, with one comment reading: “Unsubscribed and unfollowed”, the brand responded.

Converse said: “The Converse community is based on kindness and inclusion. We welcome comments that contribute to a positive and constructive conversation. Hate speech, bullying or other behaviors that are not in the spirit of a diverse and inclusive community will be deleted.”

Converse’s Pride collection features footwear and apparel. (PinkNews)

The brand has also confirmed their “ongoing Pride commitment” that supports “the transformative work of our community partners to create spaces and opportunities where LGBTQIA+ youth around the world can thrive”.

This includes It Gets Better, Ali Forney Center, Homotopia Fest, Bagly, The Theater Offensive, IGLYO and COC Nederland.

To shop the new Converse Pride collection head to converse.com and converse.com/uk.