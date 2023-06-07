West End’s Sunset Boulevard starring Nicole Scherzinger announces ticket details

Nicole Scherzinger is starring in a new production of Sunset Boulevard on the West End – and this is when tickets go on sale.

Opening 30 years after the original West End production, the musical will run for 16 weeks at the Savoy Theatre.

Theatregoers can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 14 June via ATG Tickets.

The show will open in London on 18 September, 2023 and run until 6 January, 2024.

Sunset Boulevard will star Nicole Scherzinger as movie star Norma Desmond, who yearns to return to the big screen.

It will feature an iconic score including the songs “With One Look,” “The Perfect Year” and “As If We Never Said Goodbye”, reimagined by director Jamie Lloyd for a new generation.

Scherzinger said: “It is always such an honour working with the legendary Andrew Lloyd Webber, and I have so much respect for the incomparable, innovative, cutting edge director, Jamie Lloyd.

“To be able to work with both of them on such an iconic musical feels very special. This is a pinnacle role in the theatre world.

“I’m excited for me and Jamie to think outside the box and to explore and create something new; to breathe a whole new life into the character – and the musical itself.”

The story follows Norma, and a struggling screenwriter who can’t sell his scripts to the Hollywood studios.

He may be her only hope, until their dangerous and compelling relationship leads to disastrous circumstances.

The musical, from Andrew Lloyd Webber is based on the film of the same name and first opened in London in 1993.

The lead has previously been played by legends including Patti LuPone and Glenn Close on the West End and Broadway productions.

You can check out full ticket and schedule details below.

How to get Sunset Boulevard tickets

The show will open at the Savoy Theatre on 18 September, 2023 and tickets details have been revealed.

Fans can get their hands on tickets in both a presale and general sale.

Tickets go on sale to ATG Theatre Card Members and those signed up for priority booking on 13 June at 10am. You can sign up at sunsetboulevardwestend.com.

While general booking opens Wednesday 14 June at 10am and will also be available from ATG Tickets.

Full ticket prices will be revealed once they go on sale, but it’s been confirmed by The Jamie Lloyd Company that 5,000 stalls and dress circle tickets will be priced at £20.

They will be available across the show’s run exclusively for under 30s, key workers and those receiving government benefits and will be released weekly from September.

What are the Sunset Boulevard West End dates?

The show will run for a strictly limited 16 weeks between 18 September, 2023 and 6 January, 2024.

It’s performance Schedule at the Savoy Theatre will be the following:

Monday – Saturday, 7:30pm (excluding 28 September and 25 December)

Thursday and Saturday matinees, 2:30pm (excluding 21, 23, 28 and 30 September)

To get tickets for Sunset Boulevard head to ATG Tickets.