Lizzo’s Yitty has dropped a stunning collection to celebrate Pride Month.

The shapewear brand say the “collection was designed to be bright, bold, and colorful AF”.

It’s now available to shop exclusively at yitty.fabletics.com.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The range has been inspired by Lizzo’s track “Everybody’s Gay” from her latest album, Special.

It features a cropped tee embellished with the song’s title in rainbow colours, as well as a Yitty cropped tee and a t-shirt featuring Yitty’s logo in Pride colours.

The Yitty Pride range features new editions of their best-selling shapewear. (PinkNews)

There’s also Pride editions of the brand’s popular shapewear ranges, including the ‘Headliner’ shaping high waist legging and matching mini bralette in a rainbow print.

Finishing up the capsule collection is the ‘Pride’ shaping high waist legging and midi bralette in a watercolour-style design.

The campaign features stories from drag performers Blackberri, Strawberry Corncake and Vidalia Anne Gentry, as well as influencers Chiara Rose, Logan Grayson, Davesha Sowell, and Kristany Jackson.

Yitty say the range was “made to embody the same joy and creativity that so many drag queens share with the world”.

This follows Lizzo defying Tennessee’s drag ban while performing on stage in April 2023 as part of her Special Tour.

The singer was joined by Drag Race favourites and local queens to protest the state’s oppressive anti-drag law.

She shared moments from the performance on social media, captioning one video: “Thank you to these beautiful drag queens for showing their pride in Tennessee.”

During the show she also made a speech, saying: “In light of recent and tragic events and current events, I was told by people on the internet, ‘Cancel your shows in Tennessee,’ ‘Don’t go to Tennessee,’ ‘We don’t have to go there’.”

“Their reasons were valid. But why would I not come to the people who need to hear this message the most, the people who need to feel this release the most?

“Why would I not create a safe space in Tennessee where we can celebrate drag entertainers and celebrate our differences? And celebrate fat Black women?” she continued.

The brand has also teamed up with the Los Angeles LGBT Center, who have supported the LGBTQ+ community for more than five decades.

Yitty said: “We are proud to be an official partner of the Los Angeles LGBT Center, who has cared for, championed, and celebrated LGBTQIA+ individuals and families in Los Angeles and beyond since 1969.

“Together, Yitty is supporting the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s fight against bigotry and the struggle to build a world in which LGBTQIA+ people can be both healthy and equal. We stand with our communities, and from all of us at Yitty – have a joyful and safe Pride Month.”

