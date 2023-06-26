This is every product used by Lizzo to create her Glastonbury makeup look.

Lizzo’s makeup artist has revealed every single product used to create the singer’s Glastonbury look.

The pop icon slayed the Pyramid Stage at the weekend performing her biggest hits – and did it with a flawless look.

Now fans can replicate her “cyber babe” aesthetic as her makeup artist, Alexx Mayo has given a run down of the products used.

The entire look was created using TikTok’s favourite, Lottie London, from their Cosmic Love eyeshadow palette to the Stay Matte AF setting spray.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Here’s a breakdown of every single product used by makeup artist Alexx Mayo to create Lizzo’s Glastonbury look:

She paired her makeup look with a pink and black corseted dress and green streaked hair before a number of costume changes including a Yitty cap and Tina Turner-esque gold dress.

The singer performed at Worthy Farm on 24 June, opening her set with “Cuz I Love You” before playing “Juice”, “Special”, “Everybody’s Gay” and “About Damn Time”.

Although she was billed as a co-headliner alongside Guns ‘N’ Roses, a number of fans thought she should’ve closed the Pyramid Stage on Saturday night.

CONFIRA: Lizzo apresentando About Damn Time ontem no Glastonbury 2023. pic.twitter.com/akzlLH8gwU — Lizzo Brasil (@lizzobr) June 25, 2023

One fan said: “Can someone tell me why Lizzo isn’t headlining?! This performance is epic!”

Another simply said: “Lizzo should be headlining. That’s all.”

Somebody else tweeted: “Lizzo is literally delivering a set worthy of headlining Glastonbury?! She is absolutely insane and so worthy of that spot, what an icon of our time…”

A fourth tweet said: “Lizzo is a STAR. She really should be headlining a stage tonight.”

The singer also displayed the inclusive Pride flag on the big screen during her set, covered Chaka Khan’s “I’m Every Woman” and performed an epic flute solo.