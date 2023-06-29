Rolling Stone’s list of the “50 most inspirational LGBTQ+ songs of all time” has been slammed as little more than “a list of cis straight women making chart pop music”.

If there’s anything LGBTQ+ people love more than music, it’s a nicely ordered ranking of music.

Rolling Stone share the same passion – and yet, its big, splashy lists continue to be met with disdain.

When the music magazine published its “greatest singers of all time” list earlier this year, fans expressed their outrage after the likes of Cher and Céline Dion were snubbed.

On Wednesday (28 June), the publication shared a brand new list, ranking the so-called “most inspirational LGBTQ+ songs” of all time.

Social media users have called out the publication for platforming songs by non-queer artists, and omitting some of the best LGBTQ+ musicians of our time.

“Something odd about the now notorious Rolling Stone list; the majority of it is the most basic and downright *straight* choices for LGBTQ+ anthems possible,” one person wrote.

It wasn’t all bad. Lady Gaga’s monster 2011 hit “Born This Way” topped the list. Fair enough, perhaps, considering it was the first number one single with the word “transgender” in it to hit the top of the US Billboard charts.

However, there are a fair few other bangers on the ranking that queer music lovers aren’t too mad about.

Christina Aguilera’s 2002 chart-topper “Beautiful” ranked highly, though it’s arguably the music video that packed the most punch, with its brazen gay kiss and depiction of a trans woman, played by drag star Constance Cooper.

' Beautiful ' by @xtina and written by the incredible @RealLindaPerry was chossen by Rolling Stone like one of the most influential song of all time for the LGTBQ+ comunity pic.twitter.com/vWtFw3NkGE — #AGUILERA (@XAguileraArg) June 28, 2023

LGBTQ+ artists make up about half of the list, with legends like George Michael, Rina Sawayma and Ethel Cain taking up space – which has, of course, been welcomed by queer fans.

But queer artists notably missing from the list include Adam Lambert, Janelle Monáe, Troye Sivan and Lil Nas X, while straight, cisgender musicians including Kelly Clarkson, Ellie Goulding and Sara Bareilles feature – country music star Kacey Musgraves even features twice.

“This is literally just a list of cis straight women making chart pop music. Do Rolling Stone think the B in LGBTQ+ stands for Billboard Hot 100?,” another questioned.

that rolling stone ranking of the most impactful lgbtq+ songs was written by a straight person without a doubt — grey (@greythelesbian) June 29, 2023

That Rolling Stone list of the most inspirational queer songs is…uh, extraordinarily bad. — Dr. Bodie A. Ashton (@manwithoutatan) June 29, 2023

this is, obviously, a wild and chaotic list – except for the fact MUNA are in the Top 10 which is completely correct https://t.co/kWUq8sAYEL — Shaun Kitchener (@ShaunKitchener) June 29, 2023

I should ignore this because I know Rolling Stone is just trolling when they put out these greatest of all-time lists, but I have words. No way in hell an actual LGBTQ person compiled this list. I mean look at it. There’s barely any LGBTQ artists in it! https://t.co/woZfDwLECo — Kyle Dey 🏳️‍🌈🆙 (@ked_1994) June 29, 2023

“I think most of the songs and artists on your list are valid, but can you please tell me why Adam Lambert is not included,” fumed one fan. “He has a WHOLE album, Velvet, that celebrates being a part of the LGBTQ+ community.”

Even musicians are chiming in. In a tweet, singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge called out the publication for forgetting her 1993 song “Come To My Window”, which she wrote about her turbulent relationship with a woman.

The song was released just after she came out as a lesbian – a courageous move amidst the wave of anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment that plagued the 90s.

Dear @RollingStone…was it something I said?



“I don’t care what they think

I don’t care what they say

What do they know about this love anyway?” https://t.co/y4jq1KVPaT — Melissa Etheridge (@metheridge) June 28, 2023

“most inspirational LGBTQ songs of all time written by how het people imagine lgbtq people” hope this helps https://t.co/hnpkRaNve3 — river nyakachokos (@nakachokos) June 29, 2023

i nominate every music journalism publication to make a list of "iconic lgbtq+ songs" without including a single "this is my fight song" type-beat made by a straight white woman challenge — Im @leftatlondon on other websites too (HINT HINT) (@LeftAtLondon) June 28, 2023

Others have criticised the Rolling Stone list for prioritising pop songs that are simply about overcoming adversity, rather than about the queer experience explicitly.

In a now-viral response to the list, one Twitter user challenged other music journalists to create a similar ranking, but without leaning into “fight song” tracks.

“I nominate every music journalism publication to make a list of ‘iconic LGBTQ+ songs’ without including a single ‘this is my fight song’ type-beat made by a straight white woman challenge,” they wrote.