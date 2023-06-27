Drag queen singing contest Queen of the Universe has become the latest casualty in a long line of LGBTQ+ TV shows to get the chop in recent months.

Queer TV shows are seemingly trapped in a rinse-and-repeat cycle at the moment.

Here’s how it goes: a streaming service introduces a brilliant new show, complete with excellent, fully formed LGBTQ+ representation. The show finds an army of fans and supporters, with social media users getting attached to their favourite queer characters. The series runs for a season, maybe two, potentially three – then it faces the axe.

In 2023 alone, numerous LGBTQ+ favourites have been moved to the streaming bin.

On Netflix, shows including Smiley, Dead End: Paranormal Park and Warrior Nun have been dumped. Meanwhile, Disney+ cancelled Willow, and Showtime dropped The L Word: Generation Q. Not to be outdone, Amazon Prime binned A League of Their Own and The Wilds.

It’s a lot of loss for fans to take, and now another show has bitten the dust.

After just two seasons, Queen of the Universe, produced by RuPaul, has been cancelled by Paramount+.

The reality TV series featured drag queens from all over the world, who came together to sing their hearts out, represent their countries and battle for a $250,000 (approximately £195,000) prize.

A firm favourite with those already immersed in the Drag Race empire, Queen of the Universe was judged by All Stars 3 winner Trixie Mattel, Michelle Visage, Spice Girl Mel B, and Ugly Betty actress Vanessa Williams. British TV star Graham Norton hosted the show.

Trixie Mattel was a judge on Queen of the Universe. (Getty)

According to a Paramount+ spokesperson, the series “will not be returning to the service [having] completed [its] run”.

Last week, fans began to suspect that the series would be axed after Paramount+ unleashed all of the remaining episodes of season two in one fell swoop – including the finale.

The streaming giant has since confirmed that the move was made to ensure “fans can finish season two before the series comes off the service on June 30”.

That means that not only is series two the final season, but also that all episodes will be removed in the coming days. Fans are not impressed, to say the least.

“Let me explain how f*****g insane this is,” one fan wrote. “Most of Queen of the Universe‘s new season premiered yesterday. Today it was cancelled. It’ll be removed and fans have one week to watch it before permanent removal.”

Another said: “Honestly, Queen of the Universe getting cancelled so suddenly feels unfair for the queens. They worked so hard for it and now they just get nothing.”

A third wanted to start a petition to get the show reinstated.

Queen of the Universe is being cancelled by Paramount+ for low viewership 🥲 they just dumped all the episodes and they will apparently be removed on June 30th?? Happy fucking pride month ig 🙃🌈 — dominick 🏳️‍⚧️ (@transguyenergy) June 24, 2023

It ends up being a lot of queer centered shows getting the boot, how many have been cancelled and/or removed in the past 5 year? Queen of the Universe, Legendary, Rise of the Pink Ladies, League of their Own, Batwoman, First Kill…on and on — laurie strode’s queer cousin (@gotprettypaper) June 24, 2023

Is Queen of the Universe really cancelled??? 🤬 pic.twitter.com/8esJlZ7zMa — Barnsey (@officialbarnsey) June 24, 2023

yall what non queen show has been cancelled and then removed from their viewing platform ? cause it’s happened to legendary and now queen of the universe. i need at least one non specifically queer show to have had this happen as well — boomshakalaka (@Nothisusernam3) June 24, 2023

I can't believe Queen of the Universe is getting cancelled and leaving Paramount+ on 30th June 😭



I want to make a petition to keep it in on paramount + — Abbie 💛🩷 (@AbbaChipz) June 23, 2023

Season one of Queen of the Universe, which aired in 2021, was won by Brazilian drag performer Grag Queen.