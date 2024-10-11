Heartstopper creator Alice Oseman has given an update on the fourth season of the Netflix hit.

The series, based on Oseman’s graphic novels, follows loved-up teens Nick and Charlie, and their gang of friends. Season three dropped on the streaming platform at the beginning of this month and has been “darker, more mature” and “raunchier” than previous outings.

Storylines have included Charlie’s battle with an eating disorder, the impact of mental health issues on people’s loved ones, Darcy’s non-binary journey, Imogen’s experience with comphet, Issac coming out as ace and some of the characters having sex for the first time.

But eager fans are already scrambling around for information about the next instalment.

“In terms of the show, obviously there is more story in the books that we have yet to cover, and we would love to tell the end of the story in TV form,” Oseman told Tudum, Netflix’s official site for fans.

Alice Oseman has spoken about the future of Heartstopper. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Season three covers many – but not all – the events which take place in volumes four and five of the novels, while Oseman is putting the finishing touches to a sixth and final book.

“As much as I, and everyone else, want the final instalment to come to the screen as soon as possible,” Oseman went on to say, “there are a lot of moving parts to account for that make it hard to solidify anything. But we’re doing our best and will let fans know as soon as we can.”

Oseman added that “there’s nothing I can really share yet” but reminded viewers that: “I’m very open and honest online about the process and what’s going on with production. So, of course, I will share anything when I’m able”.

Discussing how it feels to be so close to the end of Nick and Charlie’s journey, the author said it was “a bitter-sweet feeling” but that it was “really fun to imagine where all these characters are going to end up” and was excited about taking them there.

“I love Heartstopper so much, so I am very sad that it’s going to end. But I’m ready to tell the end of that story… I feel it’s in the best circumstances. I can’t wait to show everyone what happens.”

Heartstopper is streaming on Netflix now.

