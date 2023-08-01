Ariana Grande announces new fragrance ‘Cloud Pink’ and release date

Ariana Grande has announced the release of a brand new fragrance – and this is how to buy it.

The popstar and beauty mogul will drop the new perfume, ‘Cloud Pink’ on 13 August.

Fans can buy the new fragrance exclusively at ulta.com.

More details of the fragrance are yet to be revealed, but we do know that it comes in a pink and white cloud shaped bottle.

It follows up the release of her popular Cloud Eau de Parfum, which comes in a blue bottle.

The original Cloud is described as warm and spicy, with top notes of lavender blossom, juicy pear and bergamot.

It has a middle of coconut, praline and vanilla orchid with a base of musks and creamy blonde woods.

So watch this space for more information on the new ‘Cloud Pink’ edition of the fragrance.

The last drop was the Mod Vanilla and Mod Blush perfumes, which were released on Ulta in December 2022.

Other perfumes released by the singer include God Is A Woman, R.E.M. and Thank U Next, which are all named after tracks by Grande.

As well as her perfume range, the artist also launched makeup range r.e.m. beauty, which is home to face, eyes and lips products.

Fans can shop the collections at rembeauty.com, Ulta Beauty and Sephora.

Ariana Grande channels Wicked with her sunglasses

Last month while at Wimbledon, the singer channelled the Emerald City with her choice of shades.

She was spotted at the sporting event wearing a pair of green sunglasses that seemed to be a nod to the Wicked Witch of the West, Elphaba.

She’s starring in the upcoming film adaption of the stage musical as Glinda the Good Witch, while Elphaba will be played by Cynthia Erivo.

The singer wore the shades, which have a green tinge to them and octagon shape rims.

They’re designed by Tiffany and Co. and are available to buy from The Sunglasses Hut.