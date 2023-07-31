This is where you can buy the pink boilersuits from the Barbie movie – or at least the next best thing.

The pop culture icon and the latest film inspired by the doll has taken over globe, breaking box office records and inspiring fashion.

Fans have been snapping up the collaborations released by brands as well as outfits featured in the film, including Margot Robbie’s pink birkenstocks.

Another key moment in the film is Barbie and co carrying out their mission to save Barbieland – and they do it wearing one-piece pink boilersuits.

Although you can’t get the exact boilersuits worn in the Barbie film – as they were likely made especially for it – you can get some similar ones from the high street.

You can get Barbie-inspired pink boilersuits from the high street.

Some similar ones include the hot pink boilersuit (right) from And Other Stories for £110. It features frilled sleeves, a v-neck and tie at the waist but has the structure of a traditional boilersuit.

Then there’s the soft pink, and more loose-fitted jumpsuit from Revolve (left) for £186.

Fans of the Barbie movie can dress like the characters.

There’s also this pink button-up (right) from Scamp and Dude, which is very similar to the one worn by the Barbie’s including Issa Rae’s President Barbie. It’s priced at £60 on the website.

Lastly, there’s the bright pink Kernel Jersey (left) from Peachy Den, which is priced at £40. It’s made from stretchy fabric and has a structured waistband to give it some shape, with orange detailing on the pockets.

Barbie collaborations you can buy

From Crocs to NYX Cosmetics and Funboy to Ruggable, the pink icon is taking over the globe.

The most recent collab is from Vans, which features platformed versions of the brand’s sneakers in Barbie pink.

Kendra Scott also released some stunning jewellery that wouldn’t look out of place in Barbie’s dreamhouse as did Homesick Candles with scents “inspired” by the pop culture icon.

While fans have also been creating homemade merch, including t-shirts that reference the Barbie x Oppenheimer ‘rivalry’ as both films were released on the same day.