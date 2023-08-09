Country singer Morgan Wade and Real Housewives star Kyle Richards are utilising the tabloid rumour mill for good in the upcoming music video for Wade’s new single “Fall in Love With Me”.

Rising country musician Morgan Wade, 28, and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, 54, have been the focus of dating rumours since Richards announced her separation from Mauricio Umansky after 27 years of marriage.

In the past few weeks, Richards and Wade has denied romantic speculation, but that hasn’t stopped the pair fictionally exploring the possibility by playing sapphic lovers in the music video for Wade’s single “Fall in Love With Me”.

In an interview with 103.5 Kiss FM during four day music festival Lollapalooza Chicago, Wade reflected on the “weird” love affair rumours and how they are using the publicity to shine a light on “same-sex relationships”.

“It’s weird, it’s strange. I’m like, ‘Just leave me alone.’ Now it’s just, like, whatever. We’re good friends and it’s funny,” Wade said. Although the sudden intense spotlight was a difficult adjustment.

“At first, I was not looking at it that way because you wake up one morning and it’s like all this stuff about you on the internet, and I’m not used to that at all,” Wade continued. “I’m not a reality television star. I like to be left alone and write music.”

The “Wilder Days” singer is looking at the silver lining to all the publicity, however. “We made this really sweet video and it’s nice to be able to bring light to a same-sex relationship in country music,” the singer continued. “I’m not mad about that. I’ve met a lot of people that are excited about that and I’m like, ‘If we can make something good out of a gossipy situation, I’m gonna do it.'”

Neither Wade nor Richards has publicly come out as queer.

They announced the music video on Friday (4 August) with a sweet Instagram post explaining how they first connected and the motivation behind the video.

Richards first came across Wade’s music on the radio, where she was “blown away with her voice and her lyrics”, before the pair connected on Instagram.

Wade joked she thought it could be a “good idea” to “troll the trolls” by having the pair play fictional lovers instead.

“If the [internet] is gonna talk, you might as well give them something to talk about,” Richards added.

A sneak peek at the music video’s aesthetic indicates fans can expect luscious outfits, bouquets of pink roses and sensual chemistry between the two.

The country music scene is having a moment when it comes to queer visibility, with out and proud LGBTQ+ country musicians such as Orville Peck, Lil Nas X and Brooke Eden loudly advocating for the community.

They are joined by several other country artists – a genre historically dominated by conservative white men – such as Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus, Tyler Childers and Maren Morris who have all incorporated LGBTQ+ acceptance and inclusivity onto their platform.

Morgan Wade’s “Fall in Love With Me” music video drops on Thursday, 10 August. It may not be the last time the duo work together, either, with Page Six reporting that Richards is producing a documentary on Wade.