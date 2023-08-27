OnlyFans model says he was cut from DaBaby music video for being gay

A gay model, actor and OnlyFans performer has alleged that rapper DaBaby cut him from a music video due to his sexuality and work in the adult industry.

The model, known as Mustang, was set to feature in the video for DaBaby’s song “Ghetto Girls”. However, after a preview of the video was shared, Mustang alleges that he was removed from the video’s final cut because people “brought attention” to his sexuality and sex work.

DaBaby has previously been accused of homophobia after making offensive comments about gay men and HIV/AIDS.

When “Ghetto Girls” dropped on Friday, Mustang took to Instagram to claim that he was “cancelled because of my sexuality and porn”.

The OnlyFans performer wrote candidly about his experience in the adult industry, saying it brought “turmoil” to his life and meant he was “outed”.

He explained that his “past decisions to do gay content and porn” were “simply about the bag” – and he wants to be known for more than his adult career.

A day later, Mustang expanded on his original statement in another Instagram grid post, writing: “They definitely cut me from the whole video because ppl couldn’t congratulate me or applaud but had to bring [attention] to my sexuality which had nothing to do with the video or my performance.”

Mustang’s inclusion in the music video became a talking point among fans online due to DaBaby’s history of making controversial comments about the LGBTQ+ community.

One social media user even joked that Mustang was booked for the “Ghetto Girls” video as a “peace offering to the gays”.

Da Baby tryna use Mustang as a peace offering to the gays 😂 https://t.co/lts71PhHXi — Solo (@wtfeversolo) August 21, 2023

DaBaby put mustang in his video like we forgot about those rants. mm mmm. https://t.co/6pEVVafsxs — Tezzeract (@TezLove4Real) August 21, 2023

In July 2021, DaBaby told the crowd at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami: “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two, three weeks, then put your cellphone light up.”

The rapper continued: “Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d**k in the parking lot, put your cellphone light up.”

Pop star Dua Lipa, who worked with DaBaby on the remix of her hit single “Levitating”, was quick to condemn her former collaborator for his remarks.

Lipa, who is an outspoken LGBTQ+ ally, said she was “horrified” by his comments and stressed that she stands “100 per cent with the LGBTQ community”.

DaBaby has not, at the time of writing, addressed the controversy around the “Ghetto Girls” video.

To learn more about HIV and AIDS research, testing and treatment, visit amFAR or the Terrence Higgins Trust.