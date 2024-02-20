The Bachelor producers are ‘talking’ about launching a gay series, and it’s about time

Producers behind The Bachelor are in talks about launching a gay series, and it’s about time.

For years, reality TV has been dominated by heteronormative dating shows (we’re looking at you, Love Island and Love Is Blind), with very few LGBTQ+-friendly shows, like Couple to Throuple and I Kissed a Boy appearing on screen in recent years.

But soon, reality TV lovers might be granted more representation on-screen, as producers told Variety they “hope” to make a gay series of The Bachelor.

The series was first aired in 2002 and is still yet to launch an all-queer series in the US, despite providing a platform for LGBTQ+ contestants in the spinoff series Bachelor in Paradise.

Jason Ehrlich, executive producer of the show, said to the outlet: “We hope to get the opportunity to do that.

“The most wonderful thing is that love is universal and so is the frustration of not finding love. We’d love the opportunity to tell all kinds of people’s stories.”

Executive producer Bennett Graebner then said: “During my tenure on the show, the two spinoffs that have been pitched to be the most frequently are a Bachelor for older people and a gay Bachelor. We checked one of those boxes. We’re talking about checking out the other box.”

Season 28 of The Bachelor is currently in post-production while casting for season 21 of The Bachelorette has already started. Meanwhile, the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelorette (for contestants in their golden days) is set to launch in autumn this year.

Last year, The Bachelor Australia’s Brooke Cleal has opened up about being in a joyous and “liberating” queer relationship with girlfriend Alyssa Viktoria since leaving the series.

In a heartfelt post, Brooke announced the exciting news, admitting that she had been terrified of “rejection and scrutiny” for months before deciding to share it with fans.

“As soon as I met @alyssaviktoria_ she had this energy so individualistic, I just magnetised. Full of fun, charisma, intellect, and wit, continuing to leave me speechless.

“I’ve found someone to slow down with and share something so real. @alyssaviktoria_ you inspire me every single second of the day and I’m so in awe with you!”