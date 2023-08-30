Ian McKellen is heading to the West End to star in the hit comedy play, Frank and Percy.

He will appear in the play alongside Roger Allam for a strictly limited run at The Other Palace theatre from 8 September.

Tickets for the West End production of the play are now available at londontheatredirect.com.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Frank and Percy received its world premiere at the start of a record-breaking run at Theatre Royal Windsor, followed by two sold-out weeks at Theatre Royal Bath.

The show explores “the fragility and joy of friendships” the play’s director, Sean Mathias said.

“And what forges and strengthens bonds between humans, at a time when more than ever, we all need to love and support one another,” he added.

McKellen and Allam star in the lead roles of the new comedy. (Jack Merriman)

Mathias said: “I cannot believe my luck in finding this charming and original new play.

“Ben Weatherill [the writer] is a true young talent in theatre. To have reunited Ian and Roger after almost 20 years since we all did Aladdin together at the Old Vic is a real coup.

The plot of the play reads: “Frank and Percy is a poignant and witty take on the unexpected relationship that blossoms between two men.

“Devoted to their canine companions, they believe that human connection is far more temperamental, but, as their dogs play in the park, can Frank, a widowed schoolteacher, and Percy, a somewhat radical elder statesman, find the time for new love, or should they just let sleeping dogs lie?”

You can find out more detailed show information including ticket prices and more below.

How to get tickets for Frank and Percy

They’re now available to buy from londontheatredirect.com.

Prices for the show start from £25.50.

There’s currently good availability across all dates of the limited season at The Other Palace between 8 September and 3 December.

The performances will take place on Tuesday to Saturdays at 7:30pm with matinees on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday at 2:30pm.

The venue has also confirmed that there will be signed performances on 4 October at 2:30pm and 17 November at 7:30pm, while a relaxed performance will take place on 19 October at 7:30pm.