Adele will not be saying “Hello” to objects thrown on stage any time soon, with the superstar issuing a stern warning to concert-goers at her Las Vegas residency.

It seems that there’s a new occupational hazard rearing its head for pop stars. It’s not manipulative managers. It’s not obsessed stalkers. It’s not even the pressure to reinvent a new “era” every 15 minutes to satisfy the bloodthirsty cries of young fans on TikTok. And celebrities such as Lil Nas X, Bebe Rexha and P!nk have all fallen victim to it in recent weeks.

We are, of course, talking about the disturbing trend of fans throwing personal items on to the stage during concerts.

While Lil Nas X narrowly avoided being hit by a sex toy during his headlining set at last weekend’s Lollapalooza Stockholm, a fan tossed their mother’s ashes at P!nk during a performance at BST Hyde Park in London earlier in June – the same show in which she was given a giant wheel of cheese. Meanwhile, country-pop singer Kelsea Ballerini was also forced to halt a gig last month after being hit by a bracelet.

Luckily, the typically straight-talking Adele is here to speak out about fan etiquette at concerts.

During a recent “Weekends with Adele” concert at Caesars Palace, the much-memed “Skyfall” singer issued a few choice words to the audience – which fans across the world with a particularly strong throwing arm would do well to heed.

“Have you noticed how people are like, forgetting f**king show etiquette at the moment?” the Tottenham-born superstar asked the crowd in video footage from the event shared on social media.

“People just throwing s**t on stage, have you seen them?”

Adele talks about concertgoers throwing things at artists:



“I fucking dare you. Dare you to throw something at me and I'll fucking kill you.” pic.twitter.com/vy680y8ekm — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 4, 2023

Jokingly brandishing her own t-shirt cannon, the Grammy-award-winning star followed that up with a characteristically Adele-esque ultimatum.

“I f**king dare you. Dare you to throw something at me and I’ll f**king kill you,” she warned.

After shooting a t-shirt to those high up in the audience, she joked: “Stop throwing things at the artist when you can shoot things to people. It’s a total reverse… I’ve been seeing these people. These people lost it, can you imagine?”

Fan hands P!nk a wheel of Brie during her show in London. pic.twitter.com/qUY00xz4e5 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 27, 2023

“Light Switch” singer Charlie Puth has joined Adele in calling out fans who are getting confused between being at a concert and baseball tryouts, calling the phenomenon “disrespectful and very dangerous,” in a tweet.

One thing’s for sure: we’ll be wearing full body armour if someone lobs something at Adele.