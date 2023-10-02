The Beyhive will soon be saying “Hey, Ms. Carter!” at their nearest movie theatre, as Beyoncé has officially dropped the trailer for the Renaissance World Tour film.

Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé will track the global superstar’s journey from the inception of the critically acclaimed tour through to its closing night in Kansas on 1 October.

The tour, which supports her 2022, Grammy Award-winning album Renaissance, recently became the highest grossing tour by a female artist in history.

The mammoth three-hour-long shows began in Stockholm, Sweden, in May 2023, and have since taken place throughout Europe, Canada and the US.

Featuring an impressive 34-song setlist, the Renaissance Tour saw the legendary musician perform songs from across her 25-year career. The show was lauded as her “queerest yet”, with Queen B and her dancers paying homage to ballroom culture and some bathrooms being gender neutral.

Hype for Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé began over the weekend (30 September), when Variety reported that the singer’s talent agency CAA was in talks with studios to get the film on screen.

Following the end of her performance in Kansas, the 56th show in the Renaissance World Tour run, Bey officially confirmed the news by dropping a two-minute trailer for the documentary film.

As well as tracing Beyoncé‘s planning of the tour and performances, the film is “about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft,” according to an official synopsis.

The trailer opens with the 42-year-old “Love On Top” singer stretching with her daughter Blue Ivy, who joined her on stage at several stops on the tour.

“When I am performing, I am nothing but free,” Bey says. “The goal for this tour was to create a place where everyone is free, and no one is judged.”

Clips show thousands of fans, decked out in silver and chrome looks, screaming, singing and crying their hearts out, in between footage of Beyoncé and her dancers warming up.

Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé. (Parkwood Entertainment)

The film appears to offer a behind-the-scenes look at some of the tour’s most talked about moments, including Beyoncé’s instantly iconic garments and the vogue ball segment.

In one poignant scene, when asked how she feels about the tour, Beyoncé responds: “I feel liberated. I have transitioned into a new animal.”

Naturally, the Beyhive, and particularly those fans who were unable to attend the Renaissance World Tour, are going absolutely wild.

Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé. (Parkwood Entertainment)

“Renaissance the album literally changed my entire life and this film is about to do so all over again. And as someone who wasn’t able to attend the concerts, I’m so excited to act like I’m watching her live in person,” one fan wrote on social media.

“Where others make albums, she makes cultural impact, defining legacies, eras that touch people’s lives,” another gushed. “I love your talent and dedication to using your gift! A legend, a seasoned professional at her finest.”

“Beyoncé’s dedication to her work and projects, the amazing quality and how much detail and effort she puts into everything she does makes me admire her so much. There will never be another, can’t wait to watch this,” a third wrote.

nobody’s even close to her level it’s actually scary https://t.co/NWBqXmDs8b — fuck faiz (@ratboypopstar) October 2, 2023

DEFINITELY SEEING THIS MORE THAN ONCE https://t.co/gu5TQwEbEv — vin (@vaIentinestexas) October 2, 2023

THE THEATER WHEN ITS TIP TIP TIP ON HARDWOOD FLOORS https://t.co/HCH5JEd7gZ pic.twitter.com/idJ0ZtTSai — 🪐🛸👽🔭 (@boycottjonathan) October 2, 2023

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé will land in US cinemas on 1 December. A UK release date is yet to be announced.