Cardi B ‘about to make history again’ with Megan Thee Stallion collab three years after WAP

Remember when Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion changed the world in 2020 with their hit single “WAP”? Well, they’re about to do it all over again.

Cardi had announced over the weekend that fans could expect new music from her soon.

People were excited, but no one was prepared for the return of the iconic duo that is Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.

Announcing that her new single “Bongos” would drop on Friday (8 September), Cardi took to social media on Monday (4 September) to reveal that her partner in crime, Miss Tina Snow, would be joining her.

Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B are back. (Kevin Winter/Getty/The Recording Academy)

“Bongos” will mark Cardi and Megan’s first collab since their 2020 track “WAP” which, to put it lightly, broke the internet.

Not only did the single go 7x Platinum and win a pile of music awards, but it made history with the biggest debut streaming week of all time. On YouTube, the music video boasts over 510 million streams.

Of course, the track received major backlash from conservative figures but overall, it was widely praised by fans and critics alike as a female empowerment anthem and celebration of female sexuality.

It only made sense that the pair would team up again to release more music – it was just a matter of when.

In a post to Instagram, Cardi shared the cover art for “Bongos”, which features her and Megan wearing rainbow-coloured curly wigs, stiletto heels, and not much else.

She simply captioned it: “BONGOS Cardi x Megan Thee Stallion 9/8”.

And that was all it took to make fans lose their minds.

“IM SO READY OMG,” commented one thrilled Cardi stan.

“They’re about to make history again…” predicted a second.

And a third tweeted: “I already know the music video will change lives.”

Cardi really threw fans for a loop with this one, after telling Vogue Mexico just last month that she was “not going to release any more collaborations” and was focusing instead on her “next solo single.”She also told the publication: “Right now I’m working on the cover art and ideas for the next record because it’s definitely coming up. So stay tuned because it’s coming out very soon.”

Did Cardi’s plans change, or was this her plot all along? Either way, everyone is hooked.