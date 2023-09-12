As a wise woman once said: “Start your engines.” The trailer for RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season five has just landed, alongside a confirmed start date.

There are now just a few weeks until Drag Race UK is back on our TV screens, with the BBC having revealed that the fifth season will begin later this month.

Ten drag divas will sew, sing and serve as they battle it out for the crown, and fight for a spot in the prestigious hall of fame alongside The Vivienne, Lawrence Chaney, Krystal Versace, and last year’s winner, Danny Beard.

Yesterday (11 September), fans were introduced to the new line-up of glamorous queens. Alexis Saint-Pete, Banksie, Cara Melle, DeDeLicious, Ginger Johnson, Kate Butch, Michael Marouli, Miss Naomi Carter, Tomara Thomas and Vicki Vivacious are all in the running for that coveted crown – and those famous RuPeter badges.

The queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season five. (BBC)

The queens will be vying to win over some of the UK’s finest celebrity guest judges. Alongside RuPaul, bestie Michelle Visage and TV legends Alan Carr and Graham Norton, there will also be Heartstopper star Yasmin Finney, trans ally and music sensation Sophie Ellis-Bextor, and The X Factor winner Alexandra Burke.

In a new, 30-second trailer that dropped on Tuesday (12 September), the queens tease everything from tricks to tears, and that’s probably just in the first episode!

There are successful splits (courtesy of Tomara Thomas), some not so successful splits (Ginger Johnson), a wig reveal (of sorts, thanks to DeDeLicious), and some stunning entrance looks.

Cue gasps and gags from the judges, and a some pretty emotional werk room chat. Plus, during one moment, even Michelle seemed impressed, telling one participant that they looked “flawless”.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season five begins on BBC Three and the iPlayer on Thursday 28 September.