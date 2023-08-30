British Racers, start your engines, because RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season five is coming soon, bringing with it a whole new host of famous faces on the judging panel.

Alongside the Head B*tch In Charge Mama RuPaul, her best friend Michelle Visage, and comedians Alan Carr and Graham Norton, a new set of British national treasures will be sashaying to the judges table this year.

They’ll be interrogating this season’s queens and marking their charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent, and ultimately deciding which drag star will follow in the footsteps of Danny Beard and The Vivienne, walking away from the competition with a crown on their head.

First up, it’s one for the Heartstopper fans, as Elle Argent actress and soon-to-be Doctor Who superstar Yasmin Finney will be taking her seat besides Ru.

Joining her will be fellow actress, Gentleman Jack lead and “huge” Drag Race fan Suranne Jones, and The Masked Singer host and comedian Joel Dommett, who described the experience as a “dream come true”. Other acting talent on the judging line-up include The Good Fight star and OBE recipient Cush Jumbo, and This Way Up actress and comedian Aisling Bea.

Brand new series = more fabulous #DragRaceUK guest judges! ✨



Here are just some of the reasons they love the show.



What's your favourite thing about #DragRaceUK? 💋 pic.twitter.com/SD2Iautjfy — RuPaul's Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) August 30, 2023

This year’s celebrity players of the legendary Snatch Game will be music legend and The X Factor UK winner Alexandra Burke and British TV royalty and Countdown star Carol Vorderman.

Speaking about her appearance, Burke declared herself as “the biggest fan of RuPaul and the show,” adding that she has “been desperate to appear on Drag Race” for years.

“I’ve been excited about this from the moment I was asked, and it didn’t disappoint,” Voderman teased, revealing that this year’s Snatch Game performances are “hilarious, clever and brilliant”.

Category is… Fabulous guest judges! 😍



Here are all the gorgeous faces joining this year's queens on the #DragRaceUK runway. 💅 pic.twitter.com/OV9U5HQEZK — RuPaul's Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) August 30, 2023

Burke isn’t the only British music star gracing the judging panel this year either, as “Murder on the Dancefloor” hitmaker and trans ally Sophie Ellis-Bextor will be taking a seat next to Ru.

Supermodel Kristen McMenamy will also appear in a judging hot seat, while designer Daphne Guinness will make a return, having appeared on All Stars 7 back in 2022.

There’s more celebrity action away from the mainstage, too, with editor-in-chief at British Vogue Edward Enninful OBE appearing to give some fashion advice to the queens in the Werk Room ahead of the fan favourite design challenge.

“I’ve been an avid fan of Drag Race for many years” Enninful said in a statement, “so much so that even my beloved Boston Terrier Ru, is named after the legend that is RuPaul.”

Strictly Come Dancing professional Karen Hauer will be offering some hot choreography tips ahead of the beloved Rusical challenge, while professional dancer Claudimar Neto will be on hand for guidance ahead of the finale performance.

i need a second to recover from this PLETHORA of stars https://t.co/XAAmkIiTma — David Chipakupaku 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇿🇲 (@David_Chippa) August 30, 2023

i know everyone’s rightfully gagging over yasmin finney and alexandra burke but also SURANNE FUCKING JONES https://t.co/45tUeDI5IO pic.twitter.com/p8DBAFf18e — L (@lmxstn) August 30, 2023

SOPHIE ELLIS BEXTOR, we are FINALLY getting my murder on the dance floor lip sync on Drag Race UK 😭 https://t.co/rPyRCK4Ufz — SimonGibboGibson✌️ (@GibboTheGinger) August 30, 2023

ALEXANDRA BURKE?! Oh ladies, gaydies and theydies, a Bad Boys lip sync is coming !!! https://t.co/287bu22iJe — cameron (@camruined) August 30, 2023

YAZMIN IS A JUDGE OH MY GOD WHOS EXCITED!!! https://t.co/SLIobpgI9d — locket²⁸♡🌸🏠🛰️🍩 (@copyofalou) August 30, 2023

No release date for Drag Race UK season five has been revealed, though the four previous season aired towards the end of September.

A Drag Race UK season five cast list is expected within the coming days.

Last year, Scouse drag superstar Danny Beard snatched the crown following tough competition from the likes of Black Peppa, Cheddar Gorgeous and Jonbers Blonde.

Other Drag Race UK winners and stars include Lawrence Chaney, Krystal Versace, Bimini, Dakota Schiffer, Tia Kofi and Tayce.

Drag Race UK will air on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.