Boygenius just announced their EP ‘The Rest’ is dropping soon and fans are shook

Indie sadgirl group Boygenius have just announced that they’ll be dropping a new EP called The Rest this October, and fans are losing their minds.

Band members Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker announced the earth-shattering news on Tuesday (26 September) in a surprise post to social media, teasing three secret tracks.

As if that wasn’t shocking enough, fans who just so happened to be at the trio’s gig on Monday night (25 September) in Boston got to hear the news in person – after a surprise appearance from Hozier.

Let’s focus on one thing at a time, though, shall we?

The girlband announced that, in honour of spooky girls everywhere, their new surprise EP The Rest will be available from Friday, 13 October.

Boygenius has announced their new EP ‘The Rest’ is on the way. (Getty Images)

Boygenius social media posts have also teased the EP’s four-song tracklist.

While it’s clear the first track on the EP is called “Black Hole”, the remaining three tracks have been censored out, leaving fans to guess what they might be named.

But before people can start guessing, they’ll need to take a minute to gather themselves.

“STOP IT RN I CANT HANDLE THIS,” one ecstatic Instagram comment read.

“I actually just exploded,” admitted a second.

And a third shared that the announcement “brought me to my knees.”

Many have decided that International Lesbian Day, which is typically celebrated on October 8, should be pushed back to October 13 this year to mark the EP release.

Seems reasonable.

While most fans learned of the EP drop online, a select few heard the news directly from the source at a Boygenius show.

They were still reeling from a surprise appearance from Hozier when the Bridgers, Dacus and Baker dropped the news.

The Irish singer sent fans into a frenzy when he walked out on-stage to join Boygenius for a rendition of their song “Salt In The Wound” – and sparked very reasonable jealousy from fans who weren’t lucky enough to witness the magic for themselves.

I just found out Hozier was at the Boygenius show in Boston nobody speak to me I have to GREIVE — car-keys – “we’re shipmates ! 😁” (@tinymurderess_) September 26, 2023

At least we can all share in the excitement of this new EP together.

The Rest will follow on from Boygenius’ debut album The Record, which was released back in March and met with high critical acclaim.

Ever since they started touring together, the band has created safe spaces for their strong, ever-growing fanbase, and used their platform to spread important pro-LGBTQ+ messages.

Whether it’s performing in full drag in Tennessee to protest governor Bill Lee’s anti-drag legislation or standing up for trans and abortion rights while performing at Coachella Festival this summer, the girls have been nothing short of iconic from day one.

And with a new EP on the way, there’s no sign of that reign coming to an end.