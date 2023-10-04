The first trailer for season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) throws the spotlight on Kyle Richards amid the break-up of her marriage and rumours about her relationship with country singer Morgan Wade.

Richards, one of the original RHOBH cast members, has been making headlines in recent months after announcing that had separated from her husband of 27 years, Mauricio Umansky, with whom she has three children.

The news came as the 54-year-old reality star began being regularly spotted with 28-year-old country singer Wade, fuelling rumours about the nature of their relationship.

After the pair, who met via Instagram DMs, received matching tattoos in July, Richards slammed the internet rumour mill by telling Page Six reporters that she and Wade were simply “very good friends”.

Kyle Richards (right) has been forced to address rumours about her relationship with singer Morgan Wade (left). (Ella Hovsepian/Getty)

However, with RHOBH season 13 set to air, it looks as if Richards and Wade’s friendship will be the subject of gossip among the housewives.

Season 13 sees Richards return to the franchise alongside returning cast members Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, Garcelle Beauvais, Crystal Kung Minkoff and newcomer Annemarie Wiley.

Future episodes looks set to address speculation about how Richards and Umansky’s relationship ended and Wade’s arrival in Richards’ life.

The three-minute trailer kicks off with the headline: “Breaking news, Kyle and Mauricio have officially split.”

You’ve heard the rumors, now it’s time to watch the story unfold. #RHOBH returns for an all-new season on October 25th 💎 pic.twitter.com/MghgCvSVe9 — Bravo (@BravoTV) October 3, 2023

The trailer later cuts to Richards crying as she pours her heart out and admits that many fans have told her they no longer believe in true love, while her friend tells her: “Everybody else’s opinion can f**k off”.

While the season also promises the usual drama between all the cast mates, with explosive fights, bars about OnlyFans and extravagant purchases, it all reaches a crescendo when Richards introduces Wade to the other housewives.

Morgan Wade (left) and Kyle Richards (right). (Getty)

As Stracke says ominously, “Where there’s smoke, there’s fire,” the cast are seen and heard questioning Richards’ relationship with Wade, including Wade’s decision to the tattooing of the first letter of her name on to the singer’s body.

As the trailer comes to an end, one person asks: “Kyle, where is she?” to which Stracke responds: “In denial about something.”

RHOBH season 13 won’t be the first time Richards and Wade have put the relationship rumours into the public spotlight. In August, Wade released out a music video in which Richards played her love interest, with Halloween star Richards declaring in a promotional Instagram video at the time: “If they’re gonna talk, you might as well give them something to talk about.”

“Wilder Days” singer Wade said of the video: “It’s nice to be able to bring light to a same-sex relationship in country music. I’m not mad about that. I’ve met a lot of people who are excited and I’m like: ‘If we can make something good out of a gossipy situation, I’m gonna do it’.”

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns to Bravo in the US on 25 October.