Troye Sivan used these products to create his ‘iconic’ drag look

Troye Sivan wore a drag look in the music video for his new single “One Of Your Girls” – and these are the makeup products he used.

The singer gagged fans with his jaw-dropping drag debut in the music video for his latest single.

He was giving “main pop girl energy” in the video, which sees him dance around – and on – actor Ross Lynch.

In the clip we see him use a number of products while in drag, which helped create his look.

This includes the glossy YSL lipstick that he applies in the video, which is the Rouge Volupté Candy Glaze.

We then see Troye use his compact mirror, which is YSL’s Couture Mini Clutch, which features six nude shades.

The video’s makeup looks – including Troye’s drag debut – were created by Mark Carasquillo, who’s previously worked with the singer on his GQ cover.

Fans praised the singer’s new song and video, with many noting similarities to pop icons including Britney Spears.

“Troye Sivan in drag…. feeling exponentially gay,” one viewer tweeted.

“Troye Sivan giving Ross Lynch a lap dance in drag is so iconic,” wrote a second.

“It’s giving Britney’s daughter if I do say so myself,” said another fan.

Somebody else joked: “Troye Sivan got tired of waiting for the pop girlies to serve like this so he did it instead.”

It follows up previously released singles like “Rush” and “Get Me Started”, which also have perfectly choreographed videos to match.

They’re lifted from his recently released album, Something To Give Each Other, which dropped on 13 October.

Troye Sivan looks jaw-dropping in drag. (Troye Sivan)

He was previously named as a YSL ambassador in 2022, appearing in campaigns to promote the brand’s makeup products.

“I’ve been a fan of YSL Beauty for years and I’m ecstatic to join such an iconic brand that emboldens and inspires boundary-breaking edge, community and attitude,” Sivan said following the announcement.

“YSL Beauty’s products are designed for those that own, or want to own, their unique individuality and I’m honored to be part of that narrative.”

To shop YSL’s Rouge Volupté Candy Glaze, Couture Mini Clutch and more head to the YSL Beauty website.