Disney+’s fantasy series Willow has been abruptly axed after one season, leaving fans mourning the loss of much-needed LGBTQ+ representation.

The first season, which landed on the streaming platform in November 2022, was a live-action sequel to Ron Howard’s beloved 1988 film of the same name starring Warwick Davis.

It follows an unlikely group of six heroes, who live in a world filled with brownies, sorcerers, trolls, and other mystical creatures. They set off on a dangerous quest to face their inner demons and come together to save their world from the Gales.

In a huge move for mainstream LGBTQ+ representation, the series centred a beautiful queer love story between Princess Kit (Ruby Cruz) and her longtime swordsman turned lover Jade (Erin Kellyman), and fans were excited to see how their relationship would develop in the next season.

However, just two months after the series aired its eighth and final episode, and despite a strong critical reception, Deadline has confirmed that Willow has now been cancelled.

Jade (L) and Kit (R) stare lovingly at each other in Willow. (Disney)

While no reason for the cancellation has been given just yet, executive producer, Roopesh Parekh, tweeted: “We tried something bold and different, and a little quirky, and we couldn’t be prouder of what we achieved. We’re not telling more Willow stories for now, but who knows what the future holds. I loved every moment of making the series.”

The cancellation of Willow is the latest in a long line of TV shows featuring sapphic and wider LGBTQ+-centred stories to bite the dust. Recently, A League of Their Own, Warrior Nun, The Wilds, First Kill, Paper Girls, 1899, Batwoman, I Am Not Okay With This, Fate: The Winx Saga, Vagrant Queen and countless more shows have been abruptly axed, despite many receiving strong critical reviews and building devoted fanbases.

As fans flock to social media to mourn the end of yet another LGBTQ+ show, many are reflecting on the dire lack of sapphic representation in the fantasy genre.

“Willow being added to the cancelled sapphic media list while having two main butch lesbian characters and their relationship is not seen as ‘bizarre’, but instead, they’re supported, celebrated and written well in a fantasy story,” one fan wrote. “Yeah, we have the right to be mad.”

“Yes I’m going to be very dramatic about the Willow cancellation ’cause I was so happy to finally have a fun fantasy show with sword lesbians and now it’s gone,” wrote another.

TAKING AWAY OUR GAY DISNEY PRINCESS & HER KNIGHT IS A HATE CRIME #WILLOW 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/pJUXppQ2Vl — Gabby (@gabkirschh) March 15, 2023

LOOK AT THEM!!!! Just say you hate queer happiness, Disney. Because WHAT THE ACTUAL HECK?! ERIN KELLYMAN DESERVES THE ENTIRE WORLD I AM FURIOUS #Willow pic.twitter.com/bCoepLHmF8 — Nic (@njnic23) March 15, 2023

Disney canceling #Willow is a crime against the LGBTQ+ community and they will hear from my lawyers pic.twitter.com/scfSdE9ngc — Agnes🍄 → swcl 🅱️arash 🅱️rainrot (@tired_toadstool) March 15, 2023

willow cast, you will be missed dearly im so devastated bye.. pic.twitter.com/aOFynQ1ngX — tanthamore defender ⚔️ (@lesbisnm) March 15, 2023

willow being added to the cancelled sapphic media list while having tanthamore as two main butch lesbian characters and their relationship is not seen as "bizarre," but instead, they're supported, celebrated and written well in a fantasy story. yeah, we have the right to be mad pic.twitter.com/I0hEsYvFJu — van (@mcutanthamore) March 15, 2023

no bc willow has been one of the only shows where i’ve seen myself in the characters. as a butch lesbian it’s so hard to find good rep im so livid that willow has been canceled pic.twitter.com/Byz3bNzMSu — andy ✿ jade claymore gf (real) (@oracIeoflove) March 15, 2023

goodbye, goodbye, goodbye you were bigger than the whole sky💔💔 #willow pic.twitter.com/3YPQk9MZBZ — ava (@aaaelisabeth) March 15, 2023

losing willow actually makes me so sad bc we finally got to see queer poc have space in a fantasy show where they were main characters. they weren’t just in the background, existing to elevate others. they were the focus of the story that many can relate to despite the genre — gigi | tlou era (@sapphosz) March 15, 2023

Many fans are raising the point that even if the first season didn’t have the biggest audience, there was every chance that it could flourish with a second run. More importantly, does every series with LGBTQ+ representation have to be exceptional to warrant a renewal, when the same standard isn’t applied for heteronormative media?

Devastated that #Willow was canceled.



I’m convinced that if they had announced a renewal, new audiences would’ve watched the first series.



Audiences don’t commit to new shows for this very reason. Who wants to fall in love with a show that’s going to be abandoned? pic.twitter.com/gZM2lB24PO — Doctor Longscarf (@DoctorLongscarf) March 15, 2023

yes i’m going to be very dramatic about the willow cancellation bc i was so happy to finally have a fun fantasy show with sword lesbians and now it’s gone — tanthamore defender ⚔️ (@lesbisnm) March 15, 2023

Funniest thing is that #willow is possibly the most “Disney” story to come out of a @DisneyPlus show since they started streaming. Just absolutely cowardly decisions from everyone involved here https://t.co/HXPhnYiFhm — Rachel (@bensolohope) March 15, 2023

These streaming services have created a self-fulfilling prophecy – they keep cancelling shows, so we're too afraid to watch things in case they get cancelled, and then they cancel them MORE because we're not watching them. #willow https://t.co/2YMRIgW1fl — Gray Bard Gaming (@GrayBardGaming) March 15, 2023

I want to know why. I want to know a full, detailed explanation for why they cancelled Willow. We know why, but I want them to say it. I want them to be backed into a corner by their own bullshit so they’re forced to finally say it with their whole chest. — Kaje ⚔️ fighting for Willow (@thebrandmankid) March 15, 2023

And many are analysing how this latest blow reflects the scary direction media is going.

Wow… the industry (in general) really wants to make itself an enemy of the sapphic and queer community. It's like they saw the success of OITNB and Dickinson and said, "Alright. I think that's enough." #Willow https://t.co/eC5epAQ7WJ — Steph || FUCK NETFLIX IN THIS LIFE AND THE NEXT (@Sinzodda713) March 15, 2023

#CancelYourLesbians 2022-2023



Legends of Tomorrow

Gentleman Jack

Killing Eve

Motherland Fort Salem

The Wilds

First Kill

Paper Girls

Warrior nun

Dead To Me

A League of Our Own

Willow…



The pattern is here, it never stops. We never win… — Pietra (Traumatized Era) (@coeurdinosaur) March 15, 2023

Some fans, meanwhile, are holding onto hope for a future revival, as there are still two volumes of the original book series to adapt, and Lucasfilms maintains the rights.

Willow season one is available to stream on Disney+