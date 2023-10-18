ITV is reportedly “reviewing” an incident in which Big Brother housemate Kerry used the word “gay” in a way viewers have deemed “outdated”.

During the live feed on Sunday night (15 October), which aired on ITV2 from 11pm to 2am on Monday morning, the 40-year-old NHS manager was allegedly heard describing a situation as “gay”.

During the main Big Brother broadcast on Sunday, Kerry and several other housemates were told to stand outside in rain macs as the Big Brother producers showered them with water, as part of this week’s shopping task.

After the group succeeded in withstanding the rain, they were asked to choose between them which two housemates would get access to the VIP area indoors, where they would be sleeping on luxury mattresses – as opposed to on the floor outside, like the rest of the house.

Kerry was selected to enjoy the privilege, but her fellow VIP housemates Olivia and Jenkin hid her mattresses and told her the public had voted for it to be taken away.

Responding to the mattress being taken, Kerry reportedly commented “Well, this is gay,” before Olvia and Jenkin confessed that they had been tricking her.

Big Brother housemate Kerry. (ITV)

Following the incident, some viewers shared their surprise at hearing her use the word “gay” in a derogatory way.

One fan of the show suggested that Kerry should be “reprimanded” for using the word negatively.

A second said that they “genuinely haven’t heard someone use that expression in about 10 years”, describing Kerry’s use of the words as “shockingly awful and outdated”.

“There is nothing wrong with the word gay itself but the problem is the context in which Kerry used it,” wrote a third.

According to the Daily Star, ITV has said that it is “reviewing” the comment.

After news broke that the incident was being looked into, more fans have flocked to social media to comment.

“I’m glad they’re taking these issues seriously,” wrote one fan.

Obsessed with the downfall of Kerry, we’re living through reality tv history right now #BBUK https://t.co/QFzuk90bai — Joe ✨ (@balf4our) October 18, 2023

“Can’t believe how fast she went from hun to done,” wrote a second, noting that public opinion towards Kerry has changed in recent episodes following clashes with housemates – most notably with make-up artist and recent evictee Farida.

“In years to come, historians will study the rapid downfall of Kerry,” a third said.

This year’s Big Brother house is one of the queerest in the show’s 23-year history, with several housemates including Hallie, Jenkin, Matty, and Jordan all identifying as LGBTQ+.