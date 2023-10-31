Big Brother’s Hallie says she wants to ‘inspire’ people as the face of a lingerie brand

Big Brother’s Hallie says she wants to inspire people by appearing in a lingerie brand.

After becoming the third housemate to be evicted from the Big Brother house, Hallie spoke exclusively with PinkNews about her hopes for the future.

The 18-year-old youth worker impressed viewers and fellow housemates after she came out as a trans woman just two days after entering the house earlier this month.

And now she’s got her sights set on bigger things: “I just think I want to get my face out there on a few brands, sharing my journey, inspiring people and spreading awareness.”

“Imagine a trans woman on the face of a lingerie brand, like Ann Summers. That’s so f**king empowering.

She added that she wants to inspire people by “just being authentically me” and how “amazing” that would be for trans visibility in the UK.

“You ain’t see the last of me yet baby,” she said.

Ann Summers have previously said that trans people are “absolutely welcome” at their stores, with the late Jacqueline Gold saying in 2021: We want to make them feel comfortable. Our changing rooms are open to transgender [people].”

During her time on the series she was punished for rule breaking after she was caught writing secret messages with fellow housemate Olivia.

After a rocky few days, she was nominated by five housemates for eviction and voted out by the public on 27 October.

This led to Olivia suggesting that Hallie may have been voted out due to the fact that she’s trans, given that the UK public is becoming increasingly intolerant of trans people.

Hallie told PinkNews: “I’m not denying it may have a part to play in the reason I was voted out, because there are people out there that do not like the way I live my life, and do not like trans individuals,” she explained.

“I think it was amazing that Olivia had brought that up, because it brought more awareness to it. I don’t like how Jenkin and Chanelle had shut it down and had been like, ‘no, she can’t say that,’ because they don’t know.

“It could have a big part to play in the reason I was voted out, because everyone was in shock. I’m not denying it had a part to play, but I wouldn’t like to think it did,” Hallie added.

Big Brother continues on ITV2 and ITX every Sunday through to Friday.