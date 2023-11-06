Oodie launches £1 sale ahead of Black Friday – and this is how to get one

Oodie has launched a huge sale – and you can get one for just £1.

Ahead of Black Friday, the retailer is offering 1,500 black Oodies for as little as £1 as part of their latest sale.

Shoppers can bag a discounted blanket/hoodie for just one day – or until stock lasts – on 7 November at theoodie.co.uk.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

As well as the limited £1 Oodie, shoppers can also get discounts across a number of styles.

They’re priced at £39 ahead of Black Friday, with colours including navy and grey, or printed ones including tie dye, avocado and daschund Oodies.

At the time of writing there’s more than 80 Oodies to choose from at £39, but they’re likely to be snapped up ahead of Black Friday.

They all come in one size, and are based on a 6XL for an ‘oversized’ fit. They feature a soft flannel fleece lining on the outside and warm sherpa fleece on the inside.

Each Oodie also comes with a large kangaroo front pocket – perfect for keeping your hands toasty during winter.

As well as the £1 offer, Oodie has dropped prices of other products to £39.

This year’s day of deals is set to take place on 24 November, with retailers dropping their prices to mark the day.

Last year’s Oodie Black Friday sale saw the brand offer up to £35 on more than 200 Oodie styles with a unique code.

From classic colours to prints ranging from cat to unicorns and chicken nuggets to pizza, there was plenty to choose from.

The sale also included Oodie packs, with twin, six-pack and family packs included in the Black Friday offer, as well as Oodies for your pets.

The 2023 Oodie Black Friday sale is expected to be similar, with this £1 sale a teaser ahead of the annual shopping day.

You can sign up to the website’s mailing list to be the first to know about its Black Friday sale and shop the latest sale at theoodie.co.uk.