Strictly Come Dancing: Layton Williams serves powerful Grease number in drag
Layton Williams stunned fans with an awe-inspiring performance in drag to a Grease classic on Strictly Come Dancing’s movie week.
Fans were gagged after the actor and musical theatre star brought all the energy, passion and emotion to his Grease-inspired Viennese Waltz with professional partner, Nikita Kuzman.
At the start of the performance, Williams sashayed through the doors of a makeshift Rydell High School entrance as the beginning strings of Grease’s heartbreaking song “There Are Worse Things I Could Do” kicked off.
The Bad Education actor’s skills came in clutch as he channelled the emotive essence of the song and his role as Pink Ladies’ icon Rizzo – originally played by Stockard Channing in the film.
Williams even donned Rizzo’s emblematic short wig, poodle skirt, heels and fluorescent pink shirt for the dance routine.
Then, again as the perfect Rizzo, Williams shared a yearning look at Kuzmin, dressed as T-Bird leader Kenickie, before the pair dramatically danced around their feelings for each other as well as they danced around the stage.
Fans were enamoured with Layton Williams’ dance and took to X, the platform better remembered as Twitter, to gush about the delightful Strictly Come Dancing performance.
Despite the wave of love from fans, Layton Williams and Kuzmin received less than overwhelming praise from the judges, receiving a score of 28 for their Grease-inspired waltz.
Craig Revel Horwood criticised Williams for coming out with “way too much attack”, which the judge said made the dance “jagged” and “lacking grace”.
Anton Du Beke said there was a “lot to love” from the dance as Williams “performed the part” of Rizzo “beautifully”, despite having “flat” posture.
In September, Layton Williams said that he would like to have the “gayest, most girl pop group playlist you’ve ever heard in your life” for tunes as he performed on Strictly Come Dancing.
“Just queen after queen after queen and icons – hopefully, they pick a couple of the songs I have chosen,” Williams added.
How did this story make you feel?
