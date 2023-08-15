One of the victims of The Two Brewers stabbing in Clapham, London, has said he has been left with “so many questions” following the homophobic attack.

On Sunday (13 August) shortly after 10pm, two victims, aged in their 20s and 30s, were attacked by a man with a knife while standing outside the Two Brewers – a popular LGBTQ+ bar in south London.

The attacker fled the scene and no arrests have yet been made. The Met has confirmed the incident is being treated as a homophobic attack.

Both men were then taken to hospital and later discharged. On Monday (15 August), one of the two wrote on Instagram about the incident, sharing a photo of his bandaged head.

“I’ve not been left feeling sad, nor angry, or confused… I’ve just been left so many questions… to think what can lead to changing a person’s mind that much that they can feel it’s OK to attack anyone… whatever their reasons… and how we change that…” He wrote.

Despite the devastating attack, Aniello said he has never felt “prouder, happier, or more comforted” by the LGBTQ+ community, who he called his family, and said he would never change for the world.

There has been an outpouring of shock and anger among the LGBTQ+ community following the homophobic attack, with those who were in the bar during the attack praising the actions of its staff in moments following the attack.

Many others have shared their fears following the attack on social media, with a customer of the bar saying he has been left with a “sickening feeling” in his stomach.

London Mayor, Sadiq Khan, has called the homophobic attack “abhorrent”.

“It’s a huge relief the victims of this appalling attack are out of hospital, and my thoughts remain with them and their loved ones,” he said in a statement.

“I have always been clear that there is no place for hate in London. I stand with LGBTQI+ Londoners and will do all I can to end hate crime in the capital. My team, along with the Met Police, are supporting and working closely with the LGBTQ+ Venues Forum and its members who will be invited to attend an urgent meeting later this week.”

Drag star Baga Chipz, who performs regularly at the Clapham bar on a Sunday night, has spoken of their shock at the attack.

“I’m angry, but I’m also shocked, because these are our safe spaces, this is where LGBTQ+ people go to have fun, have a drink, let their hair down and you can’t even be safe,” they told 5 News.

Detective Inspector Gary Castle said: “We are acutely aware of the shock this attack will cause members of the LGBT+ community and I want to reassure people that an urgent investigation is ongoing to locate the person responsible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 7198/13Aug.

You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

PinkNews has contacted Aniello.