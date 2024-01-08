Teenage Cancer Trust announces lineup and ticket details for 2024 concert series

The lineup and ticket details for the 2024 Teenage Cancer Trust concerts have been revealed.

The series returns to London’s Royal Albert Hall this March, with the likes of The Chemical Brothers, Blossoms and The Who among the lineup.

You can get your hands on tickets for all Teenage Cancer Trust events from 9am on 12 January via See Tickets.

The 2024 season kicks off on 18 March with a performance from long-time curator Roger Daltrey and The Who, who will perform alongside an orchestra and special guests Squeeze.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will then headline the event on 21 March with special guests Blossoms.

Also featured are Young Fathers, who will perform on 22 March and The Chemical Brothers on 23 March.

Meanwhile ‘A Night of Comedy’ will take place on 19 March, with the full lineup to be announced.

The final 2024 Teenage Cancer Trust concert entitled ‘Ovation’ will be a commemoration of more than 20 years of gigs.

It will see performances from Roger Daltrey, Stereophonics singer Kelly Jones, Robert Plant with Saving Grace, The Who’s Pete Townshend, Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder and Paul Weller.

The announcement of the gigs comes with the news that curator Roger Daltrey will be stepping down after this year’s set of concerts at the Royal Albert Hall.

He’s driven every show since his band kicked off the Teenage Cancer Trust series back in 2000.

Teenage Cancer Trust has confirmed that from 2025 it will be working with a series of guest curators to take the music shows forward.

You can find out how to gets for all of the events for the 2024 Teenage Cancer Trust series below.

How to get tickets

They’ll go on general sale 9am on 12 January via See Tickets.

Friends & Patrons of the Royal Albert Hall will have exclusive access to an additional allocation of tickets not available to the general public, and you can find out more on the website.

Ticket prices will be confirmed when they go on sale this week.

Who’s on the lineup?