House of Sunny releases new ‘Lounge Club’ collection: how to buy

House of Sunny is releasing its latest collection – The Lounge Club – and this is everything you need to know.

The popular, London-based brand is kicking off 2024 with a new range of statement pieces and elevated essentials.

The Lounge Club collection from House of Sunny will be available from 8pm UK time on 16 January at houseofsunny.com.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The collection offers red-toned updates on House of Sunny signatures, like the Racer Jacket, Free Fallin’ Bomber and Prima Bags.

The new collection features a red edition of their best selling racer jacket. (House of Sunny)

This includes a red edition of their Original Racer Jacket, the brand’s best selling Vegan leather jacket, previously available in pink, green and black.

You may like to watch

Fans of the brand can also get a red edition of their popular bomber jacket, which features an ‘S’ emblem on the front and the House of Sunny logo across the back.

They feature alongside classic hues across cozy staples like the Patchwork Hoodie, Odyssey Hoodie and Color Theory Scarves.

The latest House of Sunny drop is rounded out with basic graphic tees featuring the brand’s logo, denim pieces and caps.

Fans are loving the upcoming release from House of Sunny, with one commenting: “oh no… i want every single item.”

Another wrote: “Just wow” about the new drop on their Instagram post.

Others said it is “the best yet”, and “too cozy” alongside plenty of heart eye and flame emojis.

You can find out more about its release below.

How to get the new House of Sunny collection

The range is officially dropping exclusively online from 8pm UK time on 16 January at houseofsunny.com.

But fans can sign up to early access for the collection on the House of Sunny website, ahead of its launch. You’ll be emailed details on how to shop early before its release.

To find out more and to shop The Lounge Club collection head to houseofsunny.com.