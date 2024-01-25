Raye announces headline show at London’s O2 Arena: tickets, prices and more

Raye has announced details of her biggest headline show ever at London’s O2 Arena.

After receiving a record-breaking number of nominations at the Brit Awards, the singer announced the one-off show.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from Tuesday, 30 January via Ticketmaster.

She will headline the London venue on 15 March, with her My 21st Century Symphony live show.

Announcing the performance, Raye said: “This is my first headline performance at The O2 Arena. We will have 90 guests on stage, including the Heritage Orchestra and Flames Collective, our guests from The Royal Albert Hall, to perform My 21st Century Symphony.

“We scarily will have one month to attempt to sell 18,000 tickets, but no matter how many tickets we sell or don’t sell, I’m going to give the best show I can possibly give. I am counting down the days for this moment.”

It promises to be a bigger version of her recent performance at the Royal Albert Hall, which was released as a live album and broadcast on BBC 1.

The set will see her perform the entirety of her debut album, My 21st Century Blues which features singles “Escapism”, “Worth It”, “Black Mascara” and “Flip a Switch”.

The LP was released independently following her departure from Polydor Records and has since been nominated for the Mercury Prize.

Raye also received a record-breaking seven nominations at the 2024 Brit Awards, the most by a single artist in a year.

She’s up for the likes of British Album of the Year, Artist of the Year and Single of the Year.

This February she will also embark on the remainder of her UK tour, which was postponed in late 2023.

She’ll headline dates in Bristol, Manchester, Birmingham and Glasgow in support of her debut album.

You can find out how to get tickets and Raye’s full tour schedule below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 10am on Tuesday, 30 January via Ticketmaster.

A presale is currently taking place for fans signed up to her mailing list. If you’re already signed up you’ll receive an email on how to access it.

If you want to sign up, head to the singer’s official website and then you’ll gain access to tickets.

Tickets are priced at £53.65-£76.10 for seated and £59.25 for standing for her O2 Arena show.