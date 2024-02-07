Olly Alexander shares first snippet of UK Eurovision entry ‘Dizzy’

Olly Alexander is taking to the Eurovision stage on behalf of the UK in 2024 – and the Years & Years star has just given fans a sneak peak of the nationa’s entry song, “Dizzy”.

First announced during 2023’s Strictly Come Dancing final (you can’t get camper than that), Olly Alexander is following in Mae Muller‘s footsteps as the UK’s entry to the Eurovision Song Contest, which takes place in Malmö, Sweden this May.

To get fans pumped for the performance, the It’s a Sin star has teased the song – which goes by the name of “Dizzy” – on Twitter (X) for the first time.

“Hello! Here’s the first tease of my Eurovision song ‘Dizzy’!!” the queer singer wrote atop a brief video of him singing. “Oh I’m so excited!!!! I love you!!”

hello ! here’s the first tease of my @eurovision song ‘dizzy’ !! 🤭 oh i’m so excited !!!! i love you !! https://t.co/yETPETkzHj pic.twitter.com/kWisQvv1AF — olly alexander (@alexander_olly) February 7, 2024

“Dizzy” showcases Alexander’s trademark angelic vocals and contains the lyrics: “Time is frozen, all memories lost. So won’t you make me dizzy from your kisses? Will you take my hand and spin me, round and round until the moment never ends?”

In other words, it sounds like a Eurovision banger already.

Olly joins a long list of 37 acts competing to succeed Loreen as Eurovision champion in Malmö, Sweden, come the contest’s two semi-finals (7, 9 May) and the grand final, which is set to take place on 11 May.

Both semi-final lineups have been confirmed following a draw on 30 January. The “Big Five” countries France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom) do not compete in the semis, and neither will Sweden, as reigning champions.

Semi-Final One (Tuesday 7 May)

Ukraine

Cyprus – “Liar”, Silia Kapsis

Poland

Serbia

Lithuania

Croatia

Ireland – “Doomsday Blue,” Bambie Thug

Slovenia – “Veronika”, Raiven

Iceland

Finland

Portugal

Luxembourg – “Fighter”, Tali

Australia

Azerbaijan

Moldova

Germany, Sweden and the UK will vote in this final.

Semi-Final Two (Thursday 9 May)

Austria – “We Will Rave”, Kaleen

Malta

Switzerland

Greece – Marina Satti

Czechia – “Pedestal”, Aiko

Albania – “Zemrën n’dorë”, Besa

Denmark

Armenia

Israel

Estonia

Georgia – Nutsa Buzaladze

The Netherlands – Joost Klein

Norway

Latvia

San Marino

Belgium – Mustii

France, Italy and Spain wil vote in this semi-final.

The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final will take place on Saturday 11 May.