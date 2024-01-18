The trailer for Jennifer Lopez’s film This Is Me…Now is giving fans ‘chills’

Jennifer Lopez is starring in an upcoming semi-autobiographical film, titled This Is Me…Now, and shared a first look at the trailer on social media.

The On The Floor hitmaker took to Twitter on 17 January to share the trailer for the movie — which appears to be a dramatised reimagining of the star’s life — and it’s full of pure chaos and vibes.

Naturally, the trailer starts with Lopez and her real-life husband Ben Affleck riding a motorcycle together before the singer performs a monologue about being a hopeless romantic. Cut to Bennifer falling off the motorcycle, and her friends holding an intervention for “sex addict” Lopez before she confides in a therapist. Not to mention, the countless song and dance scenes.

The whole thing is like a fever dream, to be honest.

Taking to the social media platform to share the film’s first look, the actor wrote: “The story of the journey from then to now is the most personal thing I’ve ever done. The musical experience continues February 16 when This Is Me…Now: A Love Story, my new Amazon Original, is streaming on @PrimeVideo. Watch the trailer…NOW.”

Fans were quick to comment on the upcoming release, and it’s safe to say they can’t hide their excitement. “Can’t wait to experience this!!! ily so much mother,” said one social media user, with another adding: “Jenny on the block again, and I can’t wait….”

You may like to watch

“OMFGGGGG CHILLS JEN, CHILLS,” another passionate Lopez stan began. “HONESTLY, this is the best ERA EVER. I AM SOOOO EXCITED!!!!!!!! YOU DONT EVEN KNOW!!!! THANK YOU SO MUCHHHHH @JLo I AM READY FOR THIS IS ME… NOW!!!!! LOOKS ABSOLUTELY STUNNING! I can’t comprehend!!!!!!”

The movie boasts a star-studded cast alongside Lopez and Affleck, with Modern Family‘s Sofía Vergara, Alice‘s Keke Palmer, The Daily Show‘s Trevor Noah, and trans singer Kim Petras.

This Is Me…Now will be released on Amazon Prime Video on 16 February, which is the same date as her ninth album of the same name.