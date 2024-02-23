Oprah Winfrey and Niecy Nash-Betts to be honoured at GLAAD Media Awards 2024

Oprah Winfrey and Niecy Nash-Betts are set to be honoured at the GLAAD Media Awards 2024.

The awards ceremony, which champions media that promotes LGBTQ+ visibility and acceptance, has a whopping 310 nominees across 33 categories.

And this year, the infamous talk-show host will be receiving GLAAD’s Vanguard Award for supporting the acceptance of LGBTQ+ people and issues.

In previous years, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Jennifer Lopez, Britney Spears, Kerry Washington, Cher, Janet Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor, and Antonio Banderas has previously been presented with the award.

Meanwhile, Nash-Betts will be honoured with the Stephen F. Kolzak Award, awarded to those who have made a significant difference in promoting LGBTQ acceptance. Previous award-winners include Laverne Cox, Ruby Rose, Ellen DeGeneres, Melissa Etheridge, and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez.

Elsewhere at the awards, nominees this year see films like All Of Us Strangers and Red, White, and Royal Blue, TV series like Yellowjackets, Heartstopper, and Fellow Travelers, and reality series like Queer Eye and The Ultimatum: Queer Love.

You may like to watch

Across all entertainment categories, Netflix leads the pack with 27 nominations across film, TV series, reality series, documentaries, and children’s programming for original titles like Everything Now, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, and The Fall Of The House of Usher.

When it comes to music, GLAAD has an impressive line-up of nominees, from fan-favourites like Reneé Rapp, boygenius and Troye Sivan to breakthrough artists like Chappell Roan, Slayyyter, and G Flip.

Across 2023 and 2024, GLAAD has heavily campaigned for more trans and non-binary stories to be told across the media in an effort to combat the concerning number of bills targeting trans youth and trans healthcare in the US.

This year, the organisation notes that a wide range of their award nominees has centred trans and non-binary people and issues “in timely nuanced, and empowering ways”.

Of the 30 TV shows nominated across categories like Outstanding New TV Series, Outstanding Comedy Series, and Outstanding Drama Series, 10 feature trans or non-binary characters.

They include popular releases like Our Flag Means Death, Doctor Who, Sex Education, and 9-1-1 Lone Star.

You can see a full list of nominations here.