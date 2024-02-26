TikTok ‘fashion designer’ goes viral after heartwarming act of kindness for non-binary customer
TikTok sensation and viral “fashion designer” Marcus Pork has been praised for redesigning a T-shirt for a non-binary customer, despite his famous “no refunds” policy.
The fashion guru is known for his hand-drawn designs, often featuring LGBTQ+ slogans, or jokes about mental health, including “It’s lesbian time” and “It’s OCD autumn.”
One customer, who bought a T-shirt featuring the slogan “It’s autistic girl summer” for a friend, asked the designer to break his “strict no return/exchange policy” because, their friend came out as non-binary before being given it.
“I was incredibly proud of them but at the same time I felt really bad for buying the t-shirt [saying] ‘girl’ not ‘person’, so in the end I decided not to give it,” the customer wrote in a message Pork posted on Instagram, and which had since gone viral.
Describing it as an “emergency they/them situation”, the fashion designer agreed to supply a second T-shirt, to “honour the replacement that your friend has done with their pronouns”.
Pork made one request: for the person being given the shirt, known only as Camilla, to send a photo of themselves wearing it so he could share their story. He suggested that the customer give the original t-shirt “either to an autistic who is OK with being a girl… or you may burn it”.
You may like to watch
The customer said Camilla was “super happy” with the T-shirt, which was remade with their name rather than “girl”, and that they are a “super fan” of the designer.
Pork, who has more than 500,000 followers on TikTok, has become well-known for both his surreal sense of humour and his support for the LGBTQ+ community, with dozens of T-shirt designs catering to queer shoppers.
Speaking to Paste Magazine in 2022 about his “free bleed” period designs, he said: “I became a feminist a long time ago. That’s because I’ve always loved women, and I wanted to be on their side.
“Becoming TikTok famous, it made me very popular, it made me very recognisable. But I’m still the same nice person, and not a diva at all.”
MyPinkNews members are invited to comment on articles to discuss the content we publish, or debate issues more generally. Please familiarise yourself with our community guidelines to ensure that our community remains a safe and inclusive space for all.
Report this comment
Please let us know why you would like to report this comment:
The ability to comment will be removed from anyone who does not follow our Terms & Conditions