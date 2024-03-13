Saddle up cowgirls, Beyoncé has just dropped her album title for Act II

Hold your horses, Beyoncé has just dropped her album title for Act II, and we’re saddling up for the new release as we speak.

The singer recently announced that she’s in her country girl era with the announcement of her upcoming album. The singer dropped the news during this year’s Super Bowl via an advertisement with internet provider Verizon.

The pop-turned-country star recently released two new singles ahead of the full album, ‘Texas Hold Em’ and ’16 Carriages’. And now, Queen Bey herself has graced us with the full album title.

PinkNews can confirm that Beyoncé’s upcoming album is called Cowboy Carter, after the homepage of her website showcased the album art, a saddle adorned with a sash with the album title. The album name appears to be a nod to the star’s family name, and the deep-rooted legacy of Black artists in country music.

Further album art is showcased on her website, including new images of her with blonde hair and hot pink lipstick, snake sunglasses, and a third wearing hair beads.

Act II is a follow-up to Act I, Renaissance, which was in the dance/house genre. In 2022, Beyoncé announced that Renaissance would be the first of a trilogy, so part two was always impending.

Although her upcoming release will mark the first full country album for the singer, it’s not the first time she’s flirted with the genre. The singer was raised in the country music hotspot of Houston, Texas, and much of her previous album art and imagery has drawn inspiration from her roots.

The track Daddy Lessons from her 2016 album Lemonade was an undeniable country bop. However, the track was rejected by The Recording Academy when submitted for Grammy consideration by the singer at the time.

Of course, her husband Jay-Z slammed the academy this year for never awarding the singer with Album of the Year, despite winning 32 Grammys to date.

“I don’t want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than everyone and never won Album of the Year.”

Jay-Z continued, “So even by your own metrics, that doesn’t work. Think about that. The most Grammys; never won Album of the Year. That doesn’t work.”