Drag Race champion Yvie Oddly has cast her verdict on season 16’s “Lip Sync LaLaPaRuza” episode – and she’s got a controversial opinion.

Yvie Oddly snatched the season eleven crown in 2019, before returning to the very first ‘All Winners’ edition of All Stars several years later.

Following in Mama Ru’s footsteps, Yvie is set to release her own memoir, All About Yvie: Into the Oddity, on June 19 and sat down with Entertainment Weekly’s Quick Drag podcast to discuss the book – but the Queen of the Queerdos also found time to discuss the recently aired lip-sync smackdown episode of Drag Race‘s 16th season, which saw all eleven eliminated queens return to battle for $50k.

Though each queen put up a valiant fight, and Q was also there, it was eventually Morphine Love Dion and Megami who made top two, with the BBL diva herself snatching the prize – and Yvie has thoughts.

“Going in, I expected Mhi’ya Iman Le’Paige to be in the [LaLaPaRuza] finale, and I expected Morphine [Love Dion] to be there with her,” she began.

“Somehow, my dreams really came true — I’m such a f**king Megami stan. I was rooting for her to do better when she lip-synced against Mhi’ya going home,” Yvie continued, adding that she’d been a Megami fan “from the jump”.

Yvie’s most controversial opinion, however, was cast on the three way lip-sync between Plasma, Mhi’ya Iman Le’Paige and Xunami Muse; the trio took to the stage to perform Kelis’ legendary “Milkshake”, and while it was the Queen of Flips who made it through, many people – including Yvie – thought that Plasma snatched the win.

“The only other shocking thing for me is — and this is no hate, and definitely no love to either of the girls involved — but Plasma totally won her lip-sync, the three-way lip-sync. People can hate her little old granny wig and personality, but, b**ch, she nailed an eight-count and gave me entertainment I wasn’t expecting.”

Mhi’ya vs Plasma vs Xunami 🎶🔥 #DragRace pic.twitter.com/dFQTJBXZsJ — Drag Holic Puerto Rico (@DragHolicPR) April 13, 2024

Yvie added: “The spirit of Ciara entered her tiny white body for eight whole counts, and she slammed it.”

Elsewhere in the same interview, Yvie revealed who out of Sapphira Cristál, Plane Jane and Nymphia Wind she wanted to see in the Winners’ Circle with her – and the answer was distinctly yellow.

“It’s been all over the place, but when we’re down to the nitty-gritty were talking about the person I have to see in posters and gigs near me, the person I might have to compete against in All Winners 37, I really want to see Nymphia [Wind] there.

“I think she’s immaculately talented, and we need to take somebody who’s that good at making clothes off the market. Never give her that time again. Make sure she’s too busy so that she’s ugly and at our level.”

Nymphia, Sapphira and Plane will battle it out in season 16’s finale, which airs on Friday on MTV in the US and WOW Presents Plus internationally.