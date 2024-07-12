Drag Race star shares hilarious way she almost leaked season 15 cast list

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 fan favourite Mistress Isabelle Brooks has revealed that she almost accidentally leaked the entire cast of her season.

Mistress, who made it all the way to the finale on last year’s season, explained in a new video on her YouTube channel earlier this week (8 July) that she entered her theft and thievery era while filming the show.

The drag star admitted to taking a truckload of items from the Drag Race set, including the script of the season’s Kevin Bacon-approved Rusical “Wigloose”, an “insane amount” of jewellery from the sewing challenges, and a piece of the Werk Room wall.

While the show’s producers weren’t best pleased with Mistress when they clocked that she’d be stealing, one mopped item in particular could have landed her firmly in her very-large-fine-from-World-of-Wonder era.

The last item Mistress revealed to have stolen was a cast list, which featured all sixteen contestants, their names, and both in and out of drag photos.

“I saw this on one of the security guard’s desks, and I was like, I need that. I would f**king die if I do not have that in my possession. When I saw this piece of paper, I knew I had to have it,” she told her fans.

You may like to watch

She described having to undergo a “heist” style operation in order to run off with the cast list, but she managed to complete the mission undetected.

However, when she got back to Texas, she made a hilarious blunder of epic proportions, and left the cast list on a table at a Cheesecake Factory branch.

“I f**king left this at the restaurant when I left. I literally drove all the way home and I was like, ‘Oh my god I’m actually going to get sued for a million dollars if this falls into the wrong hands’,” she explained, mortified.

“I remember I got back to Cheesecake Factory and it luckily was there. The people didn’t know what it was worth, they didn’t know what they were looking at,” she added.

Cast members of Drag Race all sign non-disclosure agreements which prevent them from talking about their casting or experience on the show until it has officially been announced.

In addition to snatching a cast list, Mistress Isabelle Brooks also shared a brilliant story about how she took a signed copy of RuPaul’s book Guru, which was being used as a prop for the “Wigloose” Rusical.

Mistress Isabelle Brooks. (Getty)

“They clocked me so f**king nasty,” Mistress shared of the moment the show’s production team found out.

“I remember we did the final scene, and they were putting up the props… I remember I saw the Guru book on the podium and I was like, ‘Oh baby, give me that, I want that book. Am I gonna read it? No. But I want the book’.”

After she snatched the book and stowed it in her suitcase, the producers “didn’t waste no time” in confronting her, assuming that she was the one who stole it.

“They’re not having it with me, baby,” she laughed, explaining that the show’s team said: “Everyone, we’re giving y’all five seconds to put this book on the table. We’re all gonna step out, if you have the book, put the book on the table. There will be no repercussions, we’ll let it be.”

Mistress initially refused, until her cast mates persuaded her to return it. Yet a few months later, RuPaul sent the drag star her very own personally-signed copy anyway.