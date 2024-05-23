BBC gay drama Lost Boys & Fairies, starring Hawkeye‘s Fra Fee and Sion Daniel Young, has received its first magical trailer and premiere date.

Described as a “fictional, tender, glittering story of singer and artiste-extraordinaire Gabriel (Fee), his partner Andy (Young) and their journey to adoption,” Lost Boys & Fairies is a much needed portrayal of becoming a family as a queer couple.

A first trailer for the three part series – which will be available on BBC iPlay on June 3 and air weekly on BBC One from that evening at 9pm – has hinted at a simultaneously heartwarming and heartwrenching tale for Gabe and Andy.

“I honestly think Andy and I can offer a lot of parents,” Gabe tells social worker Jackie, before the trailer offers a brief snippet at Jake; the couple’s prospective adoptee.

Sion Daniel Young (L) and Fra Fee (R) as Gabriel and Andy in BBC drama Lost Boys & Fairies. (BBC/Duck Soup Films)

Elsewhere in the series, Gabe has to confront his own father about their fractured relationship, and perform at ‘Neverland’, a queer club in Cardiff – both of which the trailer shows glimpses of.

The official synopsis reads as follows: “Together with his partner, Andy, Gabe longs to adopt a child and to do so they must convince their social worker Jackie that they’re up to the task.

“But Gabe is masking his demons: the effects of decades of shame having grown up in a society that overwhelmingly treated being gay as a sin; shame which Gabe is still processing.

“Packed with songs, often used in surprising ways, Lost Boys & Fairies is a ‘coming of middle-age’ story, both bold and deeply heart-wrenching, filled to the brim with humour, redemption, and love.”

The series was created and written by queer Welsh writer Daf James, directed by James Kent and produced by Duck Soup Films for BBC One, BBC Cymru Wales and BBC iPlayer.

Lost Boys & Fairies will be available in full on BBC iPlayer from 6am on Monday, June 3, and airs on BBC One weekly from 9pm that night.