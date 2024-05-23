TV presenter Narinder Kaur has spoken out after an upskirt photograph of her was shared on Laurence Fox’s Twitter/X account, saying that the image being re-shared online since is like being “assaulted every day”.

A paparazzi image of Good Morning Britain regular Kaur, which exposed her genital area, was shared on Fox’s Twitter/X account last month. The picture remained live on the account of the former actor turned Reclaim Party founder for two days before being deleted.

Upskirting refers to when a person takes a picture or video under a person’s clothing without their consent. It became a criminal offence in 2019 under the Voyeurism (Offences) Act. The Metropolitan Police are carrying out inquiries, according to The Independent.

After upskirting became an offence, photo agencies who owned the copyright to the image deleted it from their archives.

Writing in The Times, Kaur said that since the incident, when she posts on social media she is bombarded with new copies of the image, which she described as “like being assaulted every day, every time I tweet or go online”.

She went on to say: “I’m being called names again and again, to the point where either I come off social media altogether – but that’s part of my job – or I carry on.”

She claimed to have been she been sent “thousands of messages of abuse” by trolls.

Narinder Kaur attends the ‘TRIC Christmas Lunch 2023’ at The London Hotel on December 05, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

The original post on Fox’s Twitter/X account said that the image was being shared because Kaur mocked former model Leilani Dowding, who is now a conservative commentator.

“She can go cry victim all she wants,” the post read. “It’s not my fault she forgot to put her pants on, the whining cry bully hypocrite.”

This latest controversy follows on Fox being ordered by a court to pay a total of £180,000 ($229,000) to former Stonewall trustee Simon Blake and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Crystal after he called them pedophiles on social media.

“By calling Mr Blake and Mr Seymour pedophiles, Mr Fox subjected them to a wholly undeserved public ordeal,” the judge in the case said. “It was a gross, groundless and indefensible libel, with distressing and harmful real-world consequences for them.

Mrs Justice Collins Rice continued: “They are entitled by law to an award of money, to compensate them for those damaging effects, and to ensure that they can put this matter behind them, vindicated and confident that no one can sensibly doubt their blamelessness of that disgusting slur and that they were seriously wronged by it.”