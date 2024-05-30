Irish singer-songwriter CMAT has slammed body-shamers after performing at Radio 1’s Big Weekend festival.

The 28-year-old “Aw, Shoot!” songstress took to the stage at Luton’s Stockwell Park last weekend (May 26) alongside big names like Raye and Coldplay to wow listeners at the BBC event.

While the country singer’s performance, available to watch below, took the festival by storm, several users took it upon themselves to rain on CMAT’s parade by bodyshaming her.

In return, CMAT has slammed those commenters via two X posts, both of which read with the singer’s tongue-in-cheek humour.

“Yesterday the BBC had to turn comments off a video of me performing at big weekend because so many people were calling me fat in the comments,” she told her followers in the post today, before continuing.

“Today a different video of me at the BRIT awards is going viral on South American Tiktok and now people are calling me fat in Spanish.”

You may like to watch

Following up, CMAT, whose real name is Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson and who famously once told NME “I’m making music for the girls and the gays, and that’s it”, then added another post to drive home the point that she really didn’t care – and that her music work has bolstered her confidence just fine.

i didnt realise it was ILLEGAL to have a HUGE ASS !!!! i am GUILTY as CHARGED it is time to lock me up and throw away THE KEY!!!!! by the way i am an award winning songwriter that has released two albums which were received to ‘universal acclaim’ — cmat (@cmatbaby) May 29, 2024

“I didn’t realise it was ILLEGAL to have a HUGE ASS!!!!” she wrote. “I am GUILTY as CHARGED it is time to lock me up and throw away THE KEY!!!!!

“By the way i am an award winning songwriter that has released two albums which were received to ‘universal acclaim’.”

‘Universal acclaim’ is right – CMAT’s debut studio album, If My Wife New I’d Be Dead, was released in February 2022 and entered the Irish Album Chart at number one; it also won Album of the Year at the Choice Music Prize that year.

Her second album, Crazymad, for Me, was released in October of last year, and similarly reached number one on the Irish Album Chart. Long story short, CMAT is doing just fine as a singer.