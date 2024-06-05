Sabrina Carpenter teases upcoming tour dates announcement

Sabrina Carpenter has teased a tour dates announcement – and this is everything we know so far.

Fans have been speculating news of world tour dates after the singer revealed details of her new album, Short n’ Sweet.

Carpenter announced her sixth studio album, which will feature her hit song “Espresso” on 3 June alongside its cover artwork.

As well as the album news, the singer’s website was updated including the tour page, which features a new graphic of her eye and the text: “Tour Planning Services.”

Sabrina Carpenter has announced her sixth studio album, titled Short n’ Sweet!



The tour page on her website has also been updated, but no new dates yet!

This led to fan pages on X expecting an imminent tour announcement, with one writing: “The tour page on her website has also been updated, but no new dates yet!”.

So far, the tour page features two upcoming festival appearances for the singer, including the Capital Summertime Ball in London and The Governors Ball Music Festival in New York.

She most recently performed a set at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend, playing hits “Nonsense”, “Feather” and number one track “Espresso” during her set.

The singer also supported Taylor Swift on her huge Eras Tour in South America last year and Australia and Asia in early 2024.

While announcing the album, the singer posted on social media: “this project is quite special to me and i hope it’ll be something special to you too.”

She also added that there’s a “surprise coming for you” on Thursday (6 June) so “keep an eye out”.

It marks her first album in two years, following up Emails I Can’t Send, which was accompanied by a headline tour across 2022 and 2023.

The tour saw the singer perform in theatre-sized venues, with a number of venues upgraded due to high demand.

SABRINA CARPENTER ARENA TOUR 2025 IS GONNA BE INSANE

Fans are now expecting her upcoming tour will see the singer headline arena venues following the success of “Espresso”, which has topped the charts in the UK, Australia and Ireland.