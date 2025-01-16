Another day, and another winner in the Drag Race universe has confirmed that they’re down to fight it out in the next All Stars winners’ season.

Ever since Jinkx Monsoon strutted her way back into the Werk Room and trounced her competitors during 2022’s All Stars 7, the first All Winners’ season, fans have demanded a second, similar showing.

In the less than three years since Jinkx won her second crown, the Drag Race machine has churned out a whopping 35 winners (with the 36th, Canada’s Drag Race season five champ, set to be announced on 17 January).

That means there’s now almost almost 70 talented drag divas in total who could compete on the next All Winners season, many of whom are definitely down to make it happen.

One such queen is All Stars 6 conqueror and trans icon, Kylie Sonique Love.

Speaking to Gay Times recently, the victorious queen revealed that she would be “one thousand per cent” up for being part of the next All Winners’ season, and would also love to see fellow champs Trixie Mattel and current The Traitors star Bob The Drag Queen come back.

“Any excuse for me to put on a wig and some eyelashes and get in front of a camera, I’m in,” Kylie confirmed.

There is a slight caveat though, as Kylie went on to say that she feels “we need another year or so” until the next All Winners’ season, as she thinks “there are a lot of girls that need a second chance” to come back for All Stars first.

Kylie Sonique Love beat off stiff competition from Ra’Jah O’Hara, Eureka! and Ginger Minj in the All Stars 6 final in 2021, becoming the first ever out trans woman to win the show.

Kylie came out as trans following her appearance on season two back in 2010.

A number of trans queens have since gone on to win across the Drag Race franchise, including Kylie’s friend, Sasha Colby.

Kylie Sonique Love and her friend, Sasha Colby.

During her chat with Gay Times, Kylie confirmed that she and Sasha also have plans to lip-sync against one another in the future, sharing: “It’s already been put out into the universe. It’s only a matter of time.”

Alongside Kylie, Sasha Colby is another Drag Race legend who has previously expressed an interest in Ruturning for an All Winners’ season.

Other victors including Sasha Velour, Kyran Thrax, Ginger Johnson, Carmen Farala, and Krystal Versace have suggested that they would be down to come back.

However, other queens including Bianca Del Rio, Chad Michaels and Drag Race France winner Keiona have stated that they are not interested in appearing on an All Winners’ season any time soon.

New episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17 air on Fridays on MTV in the US and WOW Presents Plus worldwide.

