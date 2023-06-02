The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey thinks the Pedro Pascal “daddy” discourse may have “gone too far”.

Pascal has had a busy year, with roles in gay cowboy film Strange Way of Life, hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian and, of course, his star turn in HBO’s acclaimed post-apocalyptic series The Last of Us, opposite Ramsey.

All these roles thrilled viewers who officially crowned him the internet’s “cool, slutty daddy” leading to countless thirsty tweets, hilarious interview moments and even a tongue-in-cheek SNL skit.

Months down the line, however, Ramsey is concerned that the obsession with the “daddy” narrative may have gone over the top.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the non-binary star, who is happy to use she/her pronouns, said that while she initially joined in with the playful conversation, she’s now doubtful that Pascal is enjoying his “daddy” reputation in quite the same way.

“I very much played into it at the beginning,” she admitted, “but now I’m worried it’s gone too far. I don’t know whether he’s still loving it, I need to ask him. He’s a global phenomenon as he should be, because he’s pretty spectacular.”

This whole “Pedro Pascal daddy” thing is getting tired 🥱 — Axel J. Sannino (@dearmooncake) January 19, 2023

I know Pedro Pascal is tired of the daddy questions. You’re at a round table to talk about your craft with your peers and they ask you about that. How fucking annoying. — afiaonfiyah (@afiaonfiyah) May 24, 2023

pedro pascal daddy jokes are old sad and tired it’s time to let them go — camryn ❧ 2 days! (@wh1teflags) May 2, 2023

interviewers, i beg, please ask pedro pascal literally anything other than about him being daddy.



i’m so fucking tired of hearing that same question again and again.



i bet he has interesting things to say about his acting but no one ever asks. — Alarm Clock Nelson (@T10AlarmClock) February 25, 2023

For the time being, Pascal appears to unsure about the debate. In The Hollywood Reporter’s Drama Actor’s Roundtable last week, he gave an emphatic answer when Iron Man star Jeff Bridges asked him if he actually was a daddy.

“I’m not a daddy,” he declared. “And I’m not gonna be a daddy.”

Later, he shared his theory as to why he had been given the title, adding that he believed it was related to his characters, rather than the internet’s name for someone who is sexy and dominant.

“”I am having fun with it. It seems a little role-related. There was a period where the Mandalorian was very daddy to baby Grogu, and Joel very daddy to Ellie. These are daddy parts. That’s what it is.”

Pedro Pascal wants you to know he’s “not a daddy”. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images )

Regardless of whether Pascal will be “daddy” for much longer, fans will be pleased to know that he’ll be reunited with Ramsey for The Last of Us season two, which starts filming at the end of the year.

Elsewhere in the interview, Ramsey, who will reprise her role as lesbian Ellie, gave a brief insight into the upcoming season.

“It’s darker,” she said. “It’s really a story about revenge, and a continuation from the first season about the dangers of unconditional love.”

Also set to star in BBC series Time, she opened up about the types of roles we can expect to see her in in the future.

“I want complex people, real people, but I never have specifics in mind. If a script comes through, suddenly, then, I’ll be like, ‘Oh, yeah, that’s who I was wanting to play, I never knew what I was missing’. It’s an instinctual feeling, a visceral reaction. Like acting.”

The Last of Us season one is streaming on Max in the US and available on demand on Sky Atlantic.