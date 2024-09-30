Aubrey Plaza says that Broadway icon Patti LuPone nearly killed her – and they were roommates?

The Agatha All Along star shared what it was like to live with the legendary LuPone and the near-death experience she had while living with her after receiving the “Patti special.”

While on Late Night with Seth Myers, Plaza recounted that the chaotic besties had quickly grown close and when Plaza fell sick, LuPone suggested she should see her “special nurse”.

Plaza says the nurse hooked her up to an IV to get nutrients straight into her body and then offered: “Do you want what Patti gets to help you sleep?”

She agreed to the “Patti special” which turned out to be liquid Benadryl.

“It was like a horse tranquilliser for me,” Plaza remembers.

You may like to watch

“[Patti] walked in when I was just mid tranquilliser and I couldn’t talk. She was dripping in diamonds and said “Oh! Darling No!”

The scene only became more dramatic when LuPone decided to whip up a culinary treat and hand-fed Plaza an English muffin with peanut butter.

Once Plaza had recovered from the ordeal, she asked LuPone why this had all happened.

Mimicking LuPone’s signature grand voice, Plaza recalls LuPone said: “It’s happening because you are on the stage now and you need to toughen up. And that is why it’s happening.”

Plaza added: “I understood everything about Hollywood in that very moment.”

Plaza noted that her experience living with LuPone was a whirlwind of bizarre experiences worthy of a sitcom. She also shared that LuPone helped dress her and made her soup.

Also, Plaza would regularly emerge from her room to find raw meat thawing on the counter and at one point she even caught LuPone carving a chicken in her underwear. The whole set up is giving Golden Age of Hollywood meets Grey Gardens.

Plaza, who plays Rio Vidal, and LuPone, who plays Lilia Calderu, star in Marvel dark comedy Agatha All Along alongside Heartstopper‘s Joe Locke, Saturday Night Live’s Sasheer Zamata, and WandaVision‘s Kathryn Hahn.

The WandaVision spin-off follows Agatha Harkness (Hahn) recruiting a coven of misfit witches to regain her former powers and uncover the secrets of the Darkhold.

Plaza has been in a whole host of projects recently including The White Lotus, Megalopolis and My Old Ass, the latter sees her star opposite Maisy Stella in the queer coming-of-age drama.

Last week, Stella seemingly soft-launched that she is in a relationship with The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey.

Stella, who first appeared in a major TV series Nashville, took to her Instagram story to celebrate Ramsey – who is non-binary – on their birthday.

In one story, Stella wrote: “Beautiful beautiful beautiful happy birthday the coolest comfiest most wonderful human imaginable.”

In the next story, it showed the pair embracing with Ramsey kissing a smiling Stella on the cheek.

Agatha All Along is streaming now on Disney+ with episodes released weekly.