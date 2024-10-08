A gay Holocaust survivor has taken to TikTok with the help of her grandchildren to slam “wannabe dictator” Donald Trump.

88-year-old Grandma Elli – “a Holocaust survivor and a gay woman” – began posting on TikTok last week, urging her followers not to vote for Republican hopeful Trump in November’s presidential election, while sharing her artwork and collages.

“I’ve been around a long time and seen many crises but never like this one in our country,” she said in her first video. “I wanted to talk to you wonderful people about how crucial the upcoming election is.

“As far as I can see, there’s really only one question to answer as we decide who we want for our next president: Do we want to continue our democracy, civil liberties and free elections, or do we want a wannabe dictator, by his own words, who will go after our freedoms one by one, dismantle them, then take vengeance?”

Each of Grandma Elli’s videos feature a collage she’s created on crucial issues facing Americans as they go to the polls, including reproductive rights and abortion, the “lies told by Trump and Vance” and the use of terror and fear by dictators.

“There are so many lies being told by Trump and Vance, the Statue of Liberty can’t even believe it,” she jokes. “It’s always someone else’s fault to people like Hitler and Trump. Never admit wrong-doing, certainly never accept blame.”

She draws parallels between how Jewish people were treated during the Holocaust and how Trump treats migrants and immigrants today, calling out the former president’s description of migrants as “vermin”, and claiming his rhetoric is similar to that of the Nazis.

“Terror is how dictators maintain their power”, she said, showcasing a collage featuring members of the Ku Klux Klan (KKK) and Nazi rallies. “They use fear, bullying and violence in order to do so.

“We have a history in this country of violence, as you know. Remember the KKK? There are groups that would like to go back to those days, and their slogan is: Make America Great Again. We know what they mean by that.”

In another video, about the overturning of abortion rights case Roe vs Wade, Elli says: “It boggles the mind and is totally incomprehensible to me that any man thinks he has the right to tell any woman what she can and cannot do with her body.”

Her TikTok already had more than 10,000 followers and one of them wrote: “Words can’t even express the amount of respect and admiration I have for you,” while another said that her lived experience, surviving the Holocaust, made her a “historian”.

A third said: “I love that you are using your voice and art to communicate the clear and core dangers in the context of your personal story, it’s crazy powerful,” while someone else wrote: “I was criticised for comparing Trump to Hitler. Thank you for making me feel validated.”

