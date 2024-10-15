Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) star Breanna Stewart and her wife have been sent a homophobic death threat.

The New York Liberty power forward and her wife, former pro basketball player Marta Xargay Casademont, received an anonymous email filled with slurs and threats.

“I hope someone shoots your wife dead,” it read. “F**k you d**es… I hope you both die.”

The couple contacted the police to report the offence on Thursday (10 October).

Police sources told the New York Post that the internet address from which the email was sent has been associated with several other incidents, including other death threats, bomb threats and racist rhetoric.

Neither Stewart nor Casademont have commented publicly.

Stewart is one of a number of out LGBTQ+ players in the WNBA. A member of the gold-medal-winning US team at this year’s Olympics, she married Casademont in July 2021. They have two young children.

There were at least 175 out LGBTQ+ athletes at the Paris Games and Team LGBTQ+ unofficially finished seventh in the medal table.

Casademont, who retired in 2021, played for Phoenix Mercury and won a silver medal with the Spanish national team at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

