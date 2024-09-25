Heartstopper’s Kit Connor has shared a little about the behind-the-scenes work that went into making season three’s “I love you” shower scene.

Every time a new season of Heartstopper rolls around, fans wait anxiously to find out which of the scenes originally in Alice Oseman’s graphic novels have made their way to the screen. There are some key moments deemed so essential that the anxiety stems not from whether they’ll be included – that’s a given – but how they’ll be portrayed.

The shower scene in season three is one such moment.

In volume four of Oseman’s books, the illustration shows Charlie Spring at boyfriend Nick Nelson’s house, desperate to finally tell him that he loves him.

But Charlie’s mum has just told him to come home, and Nick is in the shower.

Kit Connor has to run down the street wearing… not very much. (Netflix)

From behind the door, Charlie says those earth-moving three words. Nick, stunned, doesn’t reply – not at first, anyway.

An embarrassed Charlie hurtles out the house, and it’s up to a dripping-wet Nick to chase him into the night and say it back.

In a recently released trailer for season three, fans got their first glimpse of the all-important scene, with Charlie, played by Joe Locke, knocking on the bathroom door, and Nick (Connor) answering: “Yeah?”

Now, Connor has exclusively told PinkNews about having to run in the dark – wet, shirtless and bare-footed.

Kit Connor (left) and Joe Locke (right) spoke to PinkNews ahead of Heartstopper season three. (Netflix/PinkNews)

“It took a good few takes,” he revealed. “We shot a lot of coverage for it. There was a big crane wide shot, and it was pretty chilly. But it was a lovely scene, and I like getting sprayed down. Massive fan.

“Saoirse, my lovely hair and makeup artist, was very good at spraying me down with water. I kind of enjoyed it. It could’ve been much worse.”

Other scenes the Heartstopper fandom will be desperate to see adapted include Nick being comforted by his aunt Diane (his mother in the books) on the beach, as he worries about supporting Charlie through his eating disorder, and Nick’s rush back from university open days to watch Charlie and his band perform.

There are also a few scenes in season three that aren’t lifted straight from Oseman’s graphic novel series.

Earlier this year, the author said that they had finished writing the storyline for the sixth and final volume, which will reveal how Nick and Charlie’s love story ends.

Season three of Heartstopper is due to drop on Netflix on 3 October.

